News: Swinton town centre revamp plans approved
By Tom Austen
A long-awaited £8m regeneration revamp of a Rotherham town has finally been approved after the council and its partners agreed a number of financial contributions for the area.
The regeneration of Swinton town centre has been under consideration for some time and to progress plans a consortium made up of the Sheffield-based development and asset management company, Vesta Group, with Barnsley-based developer, Quest Property, and Holmfirth housebuilder, Conroy Brook, were selected by Rotherham Council.
The partners submitted a planning application from Ben Bailey Homes Ltd (part of the Conroy Brook Group) in February 2021 and it was approved by the planning board at Rotherham Council in July 2022.
The plans include a refurbished Civic Hall and café plus the library relocating to the refurbished former customer service centre. A significant landscaping scheme is planned.
This was all predicated on approval for 49 homes on the cleared land adjacent to the site. It has been agreed that 12 affordable homes will be provided - eight 2 bedroom houses would be provided on site and the equivalent financial contribution for four 3 bedroom houses provided off site.
A decision notice has been published this month after the council and developer agreed a Section 106 agreement (a mechanism which makes a development proposal acceptable in planning terms, that would not otherwise be acceptable). The agreement includes a financial contribution of £500 per dwelling towards sustainable travel measures to support the development, a financial contribution of £23,600 for the provision of replacement offsite tree mitigation, a financial contribution of £91,338 towards education provision, the establishment of a management company to manage and maintain the areas of Greenspace on site.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy said: “Our partnership work will bring affordable new homes, green spaces and improved community facilities to Swinton Town Centre. It’s out with the old and in with the new.
“We’re modernising and regenerating a large area of Swinton in order to create attractive places for people to live and visit.”
Two, three and four-bedroom homes will be built on the site of the former council offices on Queen Street, the former swimming pool and health centre, and the old Charnwood House care home.
Jon Bailey, Director at Conroy Brook, said: "We are excited to see the development move ahead, bringing new family homes to the town centre along with the refurbishment of community facilities. Ben Bailey has a long history of building in Swinton and we can’t wait to get started on this new project."
Images: RMBC
