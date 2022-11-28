News: Work starts on latest AMP units
By Tom Austen
Work is underway on the latest commercial space on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
Lindum Group is back on the Waverley site for Harworth Group Plc.
With outline plans approved in 2021 for a further 242,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace on land at Whittle Way and Highfield Spring, a reserved matters application from Harworth was approved in April for part of the site showing three buildings that can be sub-divided into 11 separate units with a total floor area of 92,800 sq ft.
The next phase of the AMP development, known as R-evolution Phase 4, will see the delivery of three buildings, ranging from 15,000 to 40,000 sq ft. The buildings will be for industrial, manufacturing, and research and development space. They will feature an office space, which will be designed for sub-division into units as small as 5000 sq ft.
Lindum will also create an access road to serve these and two future units.
Sustainability will be a key feature of these buildings, with EV charging points, a rainwater harvesting system, and a sustainable heating and cooling system to be installed. They will also feature solar panels across 12% of the roofs to offset the designed energy use of the units, with provision to allow future occupiers to increase this to 100%.
Lindum has brought this philosophy into the construction process, using eco cabins on site and utilising recycled products.
The units will be built to BREEAM Very Good standard.
Chris Davidson, Regional Director for Yorkshire & Central, Harworth Group plc, said: “We are incredibly proud of the development and growth of the AMP to date, and are very pleased to be working with Lindum Group again at this development.
“R-Evolution Phase 4 will offer the next generation of high-quality and flexible units at the site, built to a high environmental specification. We expect these units to attract a wide range of potential occupiers, further enhancing the line-up of innovative manufacturing businesses at the AMP.”
Lindum has previously worked on the AMP for Harworth on a 100,000 sp ft sportswear factory for SBD Apparel Ltd. It was the successful delivery of this factory that led to the recommendation Lindum continue to work on the AMP.
He said: “I’ve had a lot of involvement with this site, after recently finishing the job at SBD. Having spent time in the area, I know how it can change rapidly during the winter months, so it is important we get the infrastructure and the hardstanding work done, so we have a clean site to begin work on the steel frame in the new year.
“Since we have worked with the client for a while now, we have a very good dialogue with them. We have been working closely with them to help them achieve their goals of getting this project to be carbon neutral and helping Harworth on their journey for future projects.”
James Nellist, Lindum Managing Director, said: “We are very happy to be able to continue to support Harworth Group in developing the Advanced Manufacturing Park. This is the second scheme we have worked together on and it is testament to our positive collaborative working relationship.
“It is also fantastic to see the client wanting to move towards a carbon neutral design, something we at Lindum are also very passionate about.”
RWO is suppliying the civil and structural engineering services for the project.
Images: Lindum / Harworth / Harris Partnership
Advertisement
Images: Lindum / Harworth / Harris Partnership
