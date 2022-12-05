News: Rotherham pub set for demolition after reuse plans withdrawn
By Tom Austen
A problem pub in Rotherham which had its licence suspended looks set to be flattened after plans for demolition were recently approved.
Rothbiz reported last year on The Haynook in Kimberworth Park where Rotherham Council's licensing sub-committee took action.
The Designated Premises Supervisor of the pub was ordered to be removed from the Premises Licence which was also suspended for three months. Violent disorder, drug dealing and drug use had been connected to the premises which also had a reported lack of effective management control and an "apparent obstructive/dismissive demeanour demonstrated by the Designated Premises Supervisor."
With the pub vacated, a planning application was submitted to convert it into a 6,000 sq ft children's nursery with outside space.
In the face of some opposition, the plans were withdrawn and the owners went on to submit plans to knock the building down.
Plans explain that the building is in a poor state, with a dated appearance in need of extensive renovations if it is to be reused. The roof is in desperate need of refurbishment, along with windows and doors. The majority of these openings have been boarded up with metal sheeting to prevent intruders.
The planning application for demolition from Blue Support Services Ltd was approved without going to Rotherham Council's planning board.
The site is expected to be left "safe and level" prior to another redevelopment bid being submitted. A condition is included stating that the site should be left cleared following demolition.
Agents, CBRE were instructed by the Ei Group (the company formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc) to dispose of The Haynook in November 2020 and four bids were submitted for the property.
Highlighting the problems for the pub industry, CBRE confirmed that none of the bids were from a pub operator, they were all for other uses. The current owner purchased the building in November 2021 for £300,000.
Images: Minibugs / Blue Sky Architects
