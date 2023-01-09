News: Rotherham-based Parseq grows through acquisition
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based business process outsourcer Parseq has announced the acquisition of the TALL Group, a UK leader in the provision of secure print and payment solutions.
Based at Hellaby, Parseq is a trusted business services partner, with a global client base including leading telecoms operators, major utility providers and FTSE 100 financial services companies.
The TALL Group’s secure document and payment processing solutions will be incorporated into Parseq’s own established systems, allowing clients to benefit from the operational synergies and economies of scale offered by the integration.
The acquisition establishes Parseq as one of the largest independent providers of specialist document and payment processing services in the UK, increasing its headcount to more than 520 staff based in 12 offices across the UK, Bulgaria and India. The TALL Group’s secure document and payment processing solutions will be incorporated into Parseq’s own established systems, allowing clients to benefit from the operational synergies and economies of scale offered by the integration.
The TALL Group will be transferring across to Parseq in its entirety, including TALL Security Print, Checkprint and DLRT which combine to form the TALL Group of Companies. It operates from three sites in Runcorn, Hinckley and Lisburn, Northern Ireland, and counts major UK banks and blue-chip companies among its clients. These will be incorporated into Parseq’s existing global client base including leading telecoms operators, major utility providers and FTSE 100 financial services companies.
The TALL Group’s managing director, Martin Ruda, will work with Parseq’s CEO, Craig Naylor-Smith to help set a strategy for the combined business. Parseq is a portfolio company of Parabellum Investments, a family office operating as a global private equity firm. Led by founder and CEO Rami Cassis, Parabellum Investments is a hands-on, highly active investor. It uses its own capital to grow companies both organically and through acquisition, leveraging its principal’s first-hand management experience and pan-sector track record.
Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO, Parseq, said: “This is an important milestone for our business. Bringing the TALL Group into the fold will give us the offering we need to continue our international expansion and deepen the existing relationships we have with some of the biggest businesses in the UK. The acquisition of the TALL Group, together with other exciting opportunities in the pipeline, means we are entering 2023 on a very firm footing for further growth.”
Martin Ruda, Managing Director, the TALL Group, added: “We have worked in partnership with Parseq many times, and offer complimentary, technology-led services, which makes us joining forces a natural evolution of our relationship that will make it easier to accelerate growth and expand the services we offer as a part of a bigger organisation. We also share the same vision and values and are committed to helping our clients run more efficient, secure businesses, all to the ultimate benefit of their customers.”
The TALL Group directors William Lamb and Peter Andrew are retiring after more than 30 years with the business.
Parseq website
Images: Tall Group
Parseq website
Images: Tall Group
