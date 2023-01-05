News: Speculative build starts on Rotherham industrial scheme
By Tom Austen
Construction has started on site for a 72,685 sq ft warehouse/distribution unit at Hellaby Industrial Estate in Rotherham. The speculative delivery responds to continued growth in demand for high quality accommodation in the region.
Vinter Estates originally secured planning consent for "Focus 72" in July in 2021 with ammended plans approved in October 2022. Hull based construction firm Hobson & Porter has been appointed to deliver the project. The scheme replaces the former Bensons for Beds unit on the well-established park which is located strategically at Junction 1 of the M18. Other occupiers on the estate include Clipper, Stanley, TNT, and KP Snacks.
The high specification unit, which will be available for occupation by the second quarter of 2023, is to offer warehousing space with 3,000 sq ft of office integral office space at first floor level. The institutionally acceptable design includes sustainable and efficient space with a 12.5 metre eaves height, seven loading dock levellers, and two ground level, drive in access doors. The building is situated in its own private and secure gated yard with a large car park and loading/circulation areas.
Savills and Heaney Micklethwaite are instructed jointly to market the unit to prospective occupiers.
Tom Asher, director in the industrial team at Savills Leeds, said: “We continue to see a significant lack of supply for new, high quality, mid-sized industrial accommodation across Yorkshire but demand remains at an all-time high in our digital age. It is encouraging to see Vinter Estates committing to this speculative venture and testament to the strength of location and connectivity.”
Focus 72 is located just one mile from Junction 1 of the M18, five miles from Rotherham town centre and just nine miles from Sheffield.
Images: Savills
