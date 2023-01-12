News: PPS expand Dinnington base
By Tom Austen
Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd (PPS) has expanded its South Yorkshire branch to help it source parts faster, and better service its customers.
The branch at Dinnington in Rotherham has undergone renovations, with a new 8,500 sq ft mezzanine recently being added. This creates more space for the firm's large stock, including air compressors, compressor spares and pneumatic parts – items that have recently seen a large increase in lead times due to global supply issues.
Alan Kerr, General Manager at PPS Sheffield, said: "Manufacturers in South Yorkshire have been feeling the pain of long lead times. The addition of the mezzanine floor and 1.2 tonne lift has enabled us to hold a massive amount of stock that is central, and crucial to our operation and client network – helping us to alleviate some of that pain.
“Having the stock here in South Yorkshire, ready to ship means manufacturers can hire or buy a compressor quickly should the worst happen, and they have a system failure. It also means we have the right compressor spares available for our engineers to be able to make first time fixes on site and maintain the correct service intervals on machines.
“Response, customer uptime and energy efficiency are paramount to the PPS ethos, which is why we have made this significant investment in the new mezzanine. As a distributor for market leading brands including Atlas Copco, we are proud to carry stock of energy efficient products.”
In 2015, the compressor division at Simm Engineering Group was acquired by PPS, heralding a new era of expansion which was boosted by a move to a larger unit built on the site of the former Dinnington Colliery.
Alan added: “At PPS we do not stand still, we are always looking to make improvements. Moving into our new Sheffield premises back in 2020 was a massive step for PPS but we knew it was exactly the right thing to do in, let’s be honest, quite uncertain times through the Covid peak. We knew, however, that this was just the start of our venture to develop and grow our infrastructure to better support our customers across South Yorkshire and beyond.”
Images: PPS
