News: Plans approved for new artwork in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Planners at Rotherham Council have approved plans for an eight metre high sculpture in Rotherham town centre but admit that it "may not be to everyone’s taste."
Camellia is a ground-breaking new artwork developed by internationally acclaimed sculptor James Capper. Commissioned by Gallery Town and jointly funded by Arts Council England and local businesses, Camellia is a moving sculpture which will feature petals that react to the movement of light.
The work was inspired by the camellia flowers brought to Wentworth Woodhouse in the eighteenth century, some of the oldest varieties known to exist in the UK.
Permission has been secured for the pedestrianised area of the town centre on College Street immediately adjacent to All Saint’s Square. Temporary permission is granted for three years and it is intended to site the sculpture permanently on the nearby Forge Island leisure development which is currently under construction.
Advertisement
A planner's report approving the application, reads: "It is considered that the sculpture raises no issues with regards to the amenity of neighbouring occupiers or highway safety, the only material planning consideration would be visual impact.
"The location is highly sensitive in conservation terms being immediately adjacent to the Grade I Listed Rotherham Minster. However, the sculpture will clearly be read as a piece of public art and would be sited in this location on a temporary basis.
"The appearance of the artwork is subjective and may not be to every one’s taste. However, it is not a building, or a permanent structure and it is considered that it is acceptable in design terms to be sited in this location on a temporary basis. It is therefore considered that the sculpture would not harm the setting of the Grade I Listed Rotherham Minster or the Town Centre Conservation Area and would help to add visual interest to this part of the town centre."
Launched in 2011, Gallery Town’s mission is to rejuvenate and celebrate Rotherham’s cultural history by using art to encourage, inspire and offer opportunities to explore our local community. Since its inception, the project has successfully displayed more than 100 works of art, which can be found in more than 60 locations across Rotherham’s town centre.
Gallery Town website
Images: Gallery Town
Camellia is a ground-breaking new artwork developed by internationally acclaimed sculptor James Capper. Commissioned by Gallery Town and jointly funded by Arts Council England and local businesses, Camellia is a moving sculpture which will feature petals that react to the movement of light.
The work was inspired by the camellia flowers brought to Wentworth Woodhouse in the eighteenth century, some of the oldest varieties known to exist in the UK.
Permission has been secured for the pedestrianised area of the town centre on College Street immediately adjacent to All Saint’s Square. Temporary permission is granted for three years and it is intended to site the sculpture permanently on the nearby Forge Island leisure development which is currently under construction.
Advertisement
A planner's report approving the application, reads: "It is considered that the sculpture raises no issues with regards to the amenity of neighbouring occupiers or highway safety, the only material planning consideration would be visual impact.
"The location is highly sensitive in conservation terms being immediately adjacent to the Grade I Listed Rotherham Minster. However, the sculpture will clearly be read as a piece of public art and would be sited in this location on a temporary basis.
"The appearance of the artwork is subjective and may not be to every one’s taste. However, it is not a building, or a permanent structure and it is considered that it is acceptable in design terms to be sited in this location on a temporary basis. It is therefore considered that the sculpture would not harm the setting of the Grade I Listed Rotherham Minster or the Town Centre Conservation Area and would help to add visual interest to this part of the town centre."
Launched in 2011, Gallery Town’s mission is to rejuvenate and celebrate Rotherham’s cultural history by using art to encourage, inspire and offer opportunities to explore our local community. Since its inception, the project has successfully displayed more than 100 works of art, which can be found in more than 60 locations across Rotherham’s town centre.
Gallery Town website
Images: Gallery Town
0 comments:
Post a Comment