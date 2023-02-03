News: Plans in to replace call centre with industrial unit

A planning application has been submitted that would see a Rotherham call centre, purpose built less than 25 years ago, demolished and replaced by a new industrial unit.



Rothbiz reported in November that the future for Capita House at Brookfields Park was for it to be flattened.



The plans, on behalf of AM Ventures 6, involve the current 135,938 sq ft building demolished and replaced by a 204,000 sq ft high grade warehouse / logistics unit.



Capita has been a mainstay in the Manvers area, operating large contact centres with customers including O2, BMW, Transport for London, Thames Water, Southern Water, Halfords, William Hill, Npower and RSPCA.



With a small mezzanine on the first floor for ancillary offices, the new unit would include 15 dock level loading doors, six level access doors, 18 trailer parking spaces plus 133 car parking spaces.



The plans, drawn up by DLA Architecture, explain: "The site is a brownfield in nature, currently occupied by a building known as Capita House, a large commercial building that was most recently used as a call centre. The previous tenant, Capita, have consolidated operations into their adjacent building, Capita Park, with Capita House being vacant and marketed for lease since May 2022."



Neelum Butt, representing AM Ventures 6, said: "We are delighted to have submitted our planning application and look forward to securing consent in due course. We are keen to replace the existing former call centre building on the site with a new high-specification distribution unit meeting the latest market requirements for both operational efficiency and ESG.”



Avison Young and Commercial Property Partners (CPP) are acting as marketing agents.



Rob Oliver, Principal at Avison Young, said: “This unit offers an excellent specification meeting occupier and fund requirements. Features include 15m clear haunch height, 15 dock and six ground level doors, a large 50m deep service yard with 18 trailer parking spaces and an existing power supply of 1400kva, which is higher than most competing units. With the increase in vehicle charging, together with potential automation or production in the unit, this enhanced power supply could be a significant attribute.”



Toby Vernon of CPP added: “We expect to gain vacant possession of the site in the next few months, and subject to securing the planning consent, would therefore expect to be able to deliver a unit ready for occupation in Q2 2024.”



Images: DLA