News: Council's pocket park plan scaled back

A plan for a pocket park in Rotherham town centre has been scaled back as the council wrestles with delays and rising costs.



The authority is no longer working with a contractor for Snail Yard and aims to bring the work in-house to get it completed.



Rotherham Council purchased the former Primark building on High Street in November 2020, using funding from the Towns Fund Accelerator programme after the Government awarded a £1m grant to kick start regeneration projects in Rotherham town centre.



Demolition work took place and the authority had set out to complete a pocket park by September 2021 before targeting the Women's Euros in July 2022.



The site remains unfinished and now an updated planning application shows that the pocket park plans have been ammended.



Previously approved plans were for the temporary use of the site for public space including the siting of three food & beverage pods and associated landscaping.



New plans show that the scaffolding wall design element to create a central focal point on the adjacent building has been removed as "this is no longer required following a change to the design."



The boundary has also been brought forward removing the stairs from the design. The plans add: "The stairs are no longer required; site has been made smaller to ensure funding can cover the cost of the development."



Tim O'Connell, Head of RiDO, the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, discussed the delays at Snail Yard with councillors at the end of 2022. He said: "It has not happened anywhere near the speed that we wanted this to happen. It has been acquired and demolished but it hasn't been developed out as the pocket park that we wanted to do. We want to address that as quick as we possibly can.



"There have been challenges with the contracter that was appointed. A private sector contractor has had challenges around resources - it hasn't been able to allocate resources for what we needed to do in the timescales there. We haved moved away from that approach now and moving it in-house so we can deliver that scheme. We are looking to bring that forward as quick as we possibly can but we recognise that it has taken far longer than we wanted that scheme to happen."



Simon Moss, assistant director for planning, regeneration and transportation at Rotherham Council, added: "Obviously we have had some challenges over the last few years like everyone else, and some of that in terms of the construction market has flowed through to Snail Yard. We had some challenges with the contractor - it is difficult to get contractors to do relatively small schemes."



Galliford Try Infrastructure was appointed as contractor for the £400,000 landscaping works in February 2022 and funding was secured via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).



Longer term plans for the site include a residential led redevelopment that may incorporate the landscape scheme or part of it.



Images: RMBC