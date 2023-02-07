News: Further units planned for Rotherham industrial area, including new Starbucks
By Tom Austen
Another scheme is coming forward for commercial units and a new drive thru at Templeborough - right next door to a similar proposed redevelopment.
Rothbiz reported in December that Euro Garages Limited was looking to create new food outlets and drive thru for an empty Rotherham car showroom at the Ickles roundabout.
Now local development firm, Primesite, has submitted a planning application for building on the adjacent vacant parcel of land between Riverside Way and the River Don.
Sheffield-based Primesite, which created the nearby commercial development at Fullerton Court, has set out plans for commercial space of around 8,000 sq ft and a drive thru / cafe building of 1,800 sq ft adjacent to the roundabout on Sheffield Road.
Plans show that the drive thru / cafe would be occupied by American coffee company and coffeehouse chain, Starbucks.
The application, drawn up by consultants at Nineteen47 and Five Seventy Three, state: "The proposal comprises of a two storey height building containing a storage or light industrial usage, and a drive through Starbucks in the southern portion of the site.
"Forty car parking spaces will be provided, including four accessible spaces and electric vehicle charging facilities. There will be a single storey external store adjacent to the drive through facility.
"The proposal will contribute positively to the surrounding area and offer new business and employment opportunities to further enhance the regeneration of this area."
If approved, the development would create 20 jobs.
A Flood Risk Assessment is included which shows that the site is within Flood Zone 2 (medium risk of flooding), benefitting from defences and the implementation of the Rotherham Renaissance Flood Alleviation Scheme (RRFAS) and the raised flood defences present on the banks of the River Don adjacent to the site.
Rotherham Council has been developing plans for the Templeborough area, with around £6.5m from the Town Deal set to be used to create a new "heart" of the business zone by "bringing forward underutilised sites and creating new opportunities for businesses within accessible and pleasant public realm."
Primesite website
Images: Google Maps
Primesite website
Images: Google Maps
