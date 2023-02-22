News: Council acquires more sites for new housing in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has purchased further properties and plots of land as it continues to spearhead a drive for more housing in Rotherham town centre.
A key part of the town centre masterplan places the focus on more leisure and residential uses and a diversifying of the high street from being retail focused.
Three Rotherham Council housing projects have completed recently as part of the £30m+ "Trilogy Collection" - Westgate Riverside, Wellgate Place and Millfold Rise.
Now the authority is pressing ahead for more housing on sites in the Sheffield Road and Westgate area of town.
As part of the £31.6m Town Deal programme, government funding is being used to continue the development of a Riverside Residential Quarter. Masterplanning has been undertaken for up to 279 high quality residential units, to include a mix of apartments and houses. Consultants at Turner and Townsend are working on the project.
Money was set aside for the acquisition of land owned by the private sector, the creation of a new Riverside Walk, bridge and general infrastructure around the Sheffield Road and Westgate area providing better access to enjoy the waterfront.
The authority has confirmed that it has purchased six properties and two plots of land on Westgate. An update adds: "In the long term it is the intention of the Council to redevelop the area for housing, however, in the short term some of the properties will generate income from leasing."
The purchases have not been detailed but Rotherham Council is now operating the large 200 space surface Westgate car park next to the Cutler's Arms.
Satnam Urban Regeneration Ltd has been a significant landowner in the area but has been unable to realise development including a proposed food store on the Royal Mail site that was turned down in 2009.
Regarding the prominent sorting office site, Royal Mail has previously asked that the re-provision / relocation of its operations would be required prior to redevelopment.
Levelling Up Funding is also being added to the regeneration of the area with a new bridge over to the New York Stadium and Guest & Chrimes site.
Tim O'Connell, Head of RiDO, the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, updated councillors at the end of 2022. He said: "The next big project is around riverside residential. Some of that is already happening. You'll have seen the developments that are taking place at Westgate Riverside and Millfold Rise, and also there's been investment from a private developer at Westgate Chambers - some really high quality apartments on the corner there.
"We are looking to build out the remainder of that site with more residential, a bigger community and connect that through pedestrian connections along a riverside walk that brings those developments, and new developments still to come that we need to work through with developers and others to bring those forward.
"We are looking to acquire large landownings on that site so they'll be in the council's ownership and the council's control in order to be able to bring that forward."
A scheme to connect the cycle route created through Templeborough to the town centre along Sheffield Road and Westgate is under review.
Phase three of the scheme went out for consultation last year and included new traffic management measures to deter people driving through the town centre.
Images: RMBC
Satnam Urban Regeneration Ltd has been a significant landowner in the area but has been unable to realise development including a proposed food store on the Royal Mail site that was turned down in 2009.
Regarding the prominent sorting office site, Royal Mail has previously asked that the re-provision / relocation of its operations would be required prior to redevelopment.
Levelling Up Funding is also being added to the regeneration of the area with a new bridge over to the New York Stadium and Guest & Chrimes site.
Tim O'Connell, Head of RiDO, the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, updated councillors at the end of 2022. He said: "The next big project is around riverside residential. Some of that is already happening. You'll have seen the developments that are taking place at Westgate Riverside and Millfold Rise, and also there's been investment from a private developer at Westgate Chambers - some really high quality apartments on the corner there.
"We are looking to build out the remainder of that site with more residential, a bigger community and connect that through pedestrian connections along a riverside walk that brings those developments, and new developments still to come that we need to work through with developers and others to bring those forward.
"We are looking to acquire large landownings on that site so they'll be in the council's ownership and the council's control in order to be able to bring that forward."
A scheme to connect the cycle route created through Templeborough to the town centre along Sheffield Road and Westgate is under review.
Phase three of the scheme went out for consultation last year and included new traffic management measures to deter people driving through the town centre.
I work all over country,and usually a area lucky enough to have a riverside,will have quality apparent blocks running along the water way , Rotherham is as usual doing it different 'and wrong', shouldn't be wasting land with houses,should all be apartments, quality ones,how much better would area look with several blocks ,the same type as the glass wharf design what's already built on main Street,along riverside?
Great news,all good.
The glass building you’re taking about looks a scruffy dump, the building hasn’t been cared for at all, it’s filthy. Much rather see buildings built of brick or stone.
