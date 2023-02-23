News: Council reviewing Wickersley pub and bar policy









Policies are introduced if the authority considers that the number of licensed premises within a defined area is at such a level that the granting of further licences would be inconsistent with the promotion of the licensing objectives.



The zone was introduced to combat "problems surrounding anti-social behaviour, low-level crime, public nuisance including noise and ambulance related alcohol call outs in a mainly residential area."



The policy is required to be reviewed every three years, and any review must be consulted upon, before being published alongside an appropriate evidence base.



The council has now decided to carry out a consultation process with residents, businesses, Elected Members, and statutory consultees as defined in the Licensing Act 2003.



The Council was keen to make clear that the policy does not create a ban on the grant of licenses within Wickersley but an applicant "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."



There were nineteen premises within Wickersley back in 2020. In total, sixteen premises are located along a 300 metre section of Bawtry Road. It is explained that the area does not have the required infrastructure to deal with a large and sustained night-time economy and residents have cited noise nuisance from premises as a key issue, alongside issues with street scene such as broken glass, fouling and vomiting.



The licencing officer at Rotherham Council said that the changes would make the premises "more akin to a pub than a restaurant and would adversely affect residents within the locality due to noise and the likelihood for increased disorder following increased demand for drinks only within the premises."



Rotherham Council is to look again at its policy that affects the number of new or varied alcohol licences being granted in the popular Wickersley area of Rotherham.