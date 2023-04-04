News: Zen partners with PGA as it launches newest golf innovation
By Tom Austen
An innovative Rotherham company is working in partnership with The PGA to provide the next generation of PGA Professionals with access to the latest golf coaching technology.
At the Zen Studio in Templeborough, the Zen Green Stage was the first system created using golf’s most advanced "active" indoor playing surfaces and enables players to recreate any makeable putt on the planet, including double-breaks.
2023 sees the launch of the Zen Swing Stage, which uses the same moving floor technology to let players play full shots from sloping lies.
Under the new agreement, PGA Members visiting The PGA’s National Training Academy at The Belfry – as well as trainees - will have access to Zen moving floors for both putting and full swing coach education. In addition, the new partnership gives PGA Members priority access to Zen Green Stage and Swing Stage facilities in the UK and they will also benefit from the fastest supply, installation and maintenance services from the Zen team.
Dr Paul Wiseman, PGA Executive Director – Education, said: “This is a very exciting new partnership between Zen Green Stage and The PGA, a leader in golf education.
“The PGA Training Programme is widely recognised as one of the best training programmes in the world. Partnering with brands like Zen Green Stage and installing the world’s most advanced fully-adjustable playing surfaces for golf at The PGA National Training Academy demonstrates we are providing future PGA Professionals with the latest technology in golf coaching.
“Not only do we have the best education programme in golf, but we are now offering our students the opportunity to learn and work with the very best technology in the game.”
Advertisement
Andy Hiseman, Managing Director, Zen Green Stage, added: “Britain leads the way in this important new category – moving floors for golf – and we are thrilled to partner with The PGA as we seek to use this new technology to attract more people to the sport, and to enhance other indoor golf technology by creating accurate sloping lies.
“Our partnership with The PGA will help its Members to learn how to use moving floor technology to give better golf lessons, to better transfer that learning out onto the golf course, and to capture vital new coaching data when people hit shots on gradients.
“We couldn’t be prouder to become a PGA Partner and we look forward to all of the exciting opportunities which it will make possible.”
A familiar sight on Sky Sports TV screens since 2017, the Zen Green Stage is now in use in 18 countries worldwide. Recent buyers include Tour golfers, Major venues, equipment companies, golf academies and other leading golf organisations. The accurately-adjustable Zen Green Stage’s ability to create representative practice environments is being recognised by a growing number of coaches as one of the most important new technologies for coaching since the invention of the launch monitor.
After the show, which attracted 30,000 visitors, Hiseman said: "It was thrilling to see the light in people’s eyes when they realised – as the floor moved under their feet – that they were experiencing the dawn of something significant in the sport.
“Last summer we took a big gamble and committed a six-figure sum to something where the outcome was unknown. Now, we cannot imagine what life would be like had we not exhibited. That single week in Orlando has accelerated our company’s global growth by at least a year, and probably more.”
Zen Green Stage website
Images: Zen / PGA
At the Zen Studio in Templeborough, the Zen Green Stage was the first system created using golf’s most advanced "active" indoor playing surfaces and enables players to recreate any makeable putt on the planet, including double-breaks.
2023 sees the launch of the Zen Swing Stage, which uses the same moving floor technology to let players play full shots from sloping lies.
Under the new agreement, PGA Members visiting The PGA’s National Training Academy at The Belfry – as well as trainees - will have access to Zen moving floors for both putting and full swing coach education. In addition, the new partnership gives PGA Members priority access to Zen Green Stage and Swing Stage facilities in the UK and they will also benefit from the fastest supply, installation and maintenance services from the Zen team.
Dr Paul Wiseman, PGA Executive Director – Education, said: “This is a very exciting new partnership between Zen Green Stage and The PGA, a leader in golf education.
“The PGA Training Programme is widely recognised as one of the best training programmes in the world. Partnering with brands like Zen Green Stage and installing the world’s most advanced fully-adjustable playing surfaces for golf at The PGA National Training Academy demonstrates we are providing future PGA Professionals with the latest technology in golf coaching.
“Not only do we have the best education programme in golf, but we are now offering our students the opportunity to learn and work with the very best technology in the game.”
Advertisement
Andy Hiseman, Managing Director, Zen Green Stage, added: “Britain leads the way in this important new category – moving floors for golf – and we are thrilled to partner with The PGA as we seek to use this new technology to attract more people to the sport, and to enhance other indoor golf technology by creating accurate sloping lies.
“Our partnership with The PGA will help its Members to learn how to use moving floor technology to give better golf lessons, to better transfer that learning out onto the golf course, and to capture vital new coaching data when people hit shots on gradients.
“We couldn’t be prouder to become a PGA Partner and we look forward to all of the exciting opportunities which it will make possible.”
A familiar sight on Sky Sports TV screens since 2017, the Zen Green Stage is now in use in 18 countries worldwide. Recent buyers include Tour golfers, Major venues, equipment companies, golf academies and other leading golf organisations. The accurately-adjustable Zen Green Stage’s ability to create representative practice environments is being recognised by a growing number of coaches as one of the most important new technologies for coaching since the invention of the launch monitor.
Zen Green Stage was a first-time exhibitor at the recent 70th PGA Show in Florida, USA, showcasing the firm's technology and a series of integrations with other leading indoor golf technologies.
It’s time to move……. ⛳️ 😮 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nQXowwzij7— Zen Green Stage (@ZenGreenStage) March 17, 2023
After the show, which attracted 30,000 visitors, Hiseman said: "It was thrilling to see the light in people’s eyes when they realised – as the floor moved under their feet – that they were experiencing the dawn of something significant in the sport.
“Last summer we took a big gamble and committed a six-figure sum to something where the outcome was unknown. Now, we cannot imagine what life would be like had we not exhibited. That single week in Orlando has accelerated our company’s global growth by at least a year, and probably more.”
Zen Green Stage website
Images: Zen / PGA
0 comments:
Post a Comment