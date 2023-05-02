News: Transformed sewage site could be home to hundreds of new jobs in Rotherham

Keyland Developments, the sister-company of Yorkshire Water, is hoping to transform a plot of unused land in Rotherham into a new industrial park, which they say would be big enough to create over 800 new jobs.



The subsidiary of the Kelda group has identified surplus land at its Sewage Treatment Works at Aldwarke and has submitted a planning application showing how it could accommodate some 330,000 sq ft of commercial buildings.



On the opposite side to the steelworks on Aldwarke Lane, the 24.4 acre site is partially developed and is currently occupied by engineered earth mounds and hard standing areas - previously used for drying sewage sludge. It sits next to the Waste Water Treatment Works and River Don, and the commercial units developed by Waddingtons. The land was opencast until 1983, with underground workings ending in 1957.



Allocated for employment use in Rotherham's local plan, outline proposals are for eight buildings of various sizes that can be subdivided. The use classes would be B2 General industrial and B8 Storage or distribution. An indicative proposed masterplan shows units ranging from 4,000 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft. Designs show a 30% split for B2 and 70% for B8.



Plans, drawn up by Sheppard Planning and KPP Architects, state that, when fully operational, the development could generate between 402 jobs and 859 jobs.



Advertisement

One of the main issues will be access, with a new junction proposed onto Aldwarke Lane. The subject of consideration at pre-application stage, the proposal is for a new priority-controlled T-junction with ghost island right facility. This does not fully accord with all aspects of guidance - in particular the spacing of existing junctions and the length of the right turn lane, but applicants say that it is agreed to be an appropriate and safe solution.



The site is within Flood Zone 2 in planning terms and plans also include attenuation ponds and other methods to address drainage and flooding. A 15 metre buffer around existing lagoons is included for ecological reasons and the odour from the adjacent Waste Water Treatment Works was also assessed and considered to be "not significant."



Planning documents state: "The development opportunity at Aldwarke is both sustainable and deliverable. The delivery of employment on this allocated site will produce a range of employment opportunities and workforce skills. In turn the development will have a positive impact on the local services and amenities, supplementing the residential and retail uses nearby with employment, to deliver a sustainable environment.



"The application site has low ecological value, however the proximity of the site to the lagoons, and introduction of attenuation dry basins provide an excellent opportunity for biodiversity enhancement. Generous peripheral landscaping buffer and green buffers between buildings will extend wildlife corridors and habitat network throughout the site.



"To conclude the economic, social and environmental net gain for the allocated employment site in Aldwarke provides an opportunity to deliver a much needed and highly sustainable development that will complement and expand the scope of employment within the area."



Images: Keyland / KPP