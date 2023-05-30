News: Rotherham bistro's bid for extended opening hours
By Tom Austen
A bistro that operates in the popular Wickersley area of Rotherham has applied for planning permission so that it can continue to open later.
Rotherham Council's Cumulative Impact Policy was introduced in 2020 and detailed that an area of Wickersley village would become a Cumulative Impact Zone. Here applicants "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."
The Yard has taken the first step to extending its opening hours with a planning application to vary a condition of its original approval. A premises licence would also be required to be varied.
The coffee shop and bistro on Bawtry Road secured planning permission to operate as a café/restaurant in 2016. This included a condition that stated that the premises would only be open to customers or for deliveries between the hours of 08:00-17:00 Mondays to Friday and 08:00-14:00 on Saturday and 0900-14:00 on Sundays.
Since opening The Yard has also been running bistro nights and events in the evenings.
A new application to vary the condition states: "The business currently operates within the permitted opening hours between 08:00-17:00 Mondays to Friday and 08:00-14:00 on Saturday and 09:00- 14:00 on Sundays.
"The business has however been operating without issue or objection within the hours of 08:00-23:00 for several times a months utilising temporary events notices applications and protocol.
"It is not practical or financially feasible to sustain this method of extending trading hours in the long term interests of the business. This application is therefore required to place the already established trading patterns into perpetuity which is essential to the long term viability and success of the established business."
The new condition would enable the premises to be open to customers or for deliveries between the hours of 08:00-23:00 Mondays to Friday and 08:00-23:00 on Saturday and 0900- 23:00 on Sundays.
Wickersley Parish Council has commented on the application. It states: "Wickersley Parish Council does not object to the extension of opening hours so long as the premises continues to operate solely as a cafe/restaurant and do not operate partly as a drinking establishment during the evenings as this could lead to late night noise and nuisance as occurs at other premises within Wickersley centre.
"Wickersley has been designated as a Cumulative Impact Zone to prevent the further proliferation of drinking establishments and it is important that these premises do not operate partly in this way. It is therefore recommended that a condition be imposed to require the premises only to operate as a cafe/restaurant and for no other purpose."
Since the policy's introduction, FIKA Coffee Lounge successfully secured a licence for the sale by retail of alcohol and the playing of music on The Tanyard. Over the road, The Garrison restaurant secured planning permission in 2021 to operate as a drinking establishment and in 2022, Rothbiz reported that operators of Seasons restaurant, who are also the owners of The Courtyard next door, wanted to vary the premises licence.
Consultation has been taking place on the policy as it is required to be reviewed every three years. The Yard Facebook page
Images: The Yard / Facebook
Images: The Yard / Facebook
