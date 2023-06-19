News: Kit deal supports charity goals for club and business community
By Tom Austen
In a first for the club, Rotherham United has signed an innovative commercial deal which has seen six businesses come together as "Diamond Partners."
It means that for the 2023/24 Championship season, the Millers will have the Rotherham Hospice logo proudly emblazoned across the chest.
The club hopes that by establishing this Diamond Partnership of businesses that the profile and subsequent fundraising for the Rotherham Hospice not only continues, but accelerates.
The partners are AESSEAL, Equisolve Consulting Ltd, Hughie Construction Ltd, IPM Group, Mears, and Steelphalt.
Rotherham United Commercial Director Steve Coakley said: “For the forthcoming 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship campaign we were determined to look at doing something different, innovative and community-based because we felt that best represented what Rotherham United is all about.
“This unique partnership will be the first of it’s kind in Rotherham United history. It has allowed us as a club to provide a platform for an allegiance of business associates to unite in the name of charity to become our first ever Diamond Partners."
“We are simply using the vehicle of our status as a Sky Bet Championship club alongside our responsibility as a community-driven organisation at the heart of the town, to facilitate this opportunity for six businesses who absolutely mirror those beliefs.
“As a club we have always tried to shout from the rooftops in local circles about the amazing service that the Rotherham Hospice provides to our local community and beyond, but thanks to our new Diamond Partners, we will now be taking the hospice name and branding around the country with us and broadcasting it to the global audience that the second tier of English football attracts.
“The key goals and objectives for our front of shirt sponsorship for 2023/24 were to be innovative and different whilst steering clear of sectors that would cause any element of controversy or division amongst supporters and we truly believe this unique collaboration is something which everyone will be right behind.
“However, this could only be achieved by getting the type of buy-in from like-minded organisations who were selflessly willing to forego having their own branding displayed and we will forever be thankful that these six pioneering businesses have enabled this to happen.
“The six businesses have been aptly named our ‘Diamond Partners’ as we feel that is reflective of the role they have in our community. The Hospice is one of the jewels in the crown of our town and we are proud beyond words to have agreed this historic business deal in their name.”
The only adult hospice in Rotherham for the people of Rotherham, Rotherham Hospice is an independent charity and requires a staggering £3m per year to allow them to continue to carry out this invaluable service.
Rotherham Hospice Director of Income and Communications Stephen King said: "Everyone connected to Rotherham Hospice would like to thank Rotherham United for their unbelievable support. This partnership will have a huge impact on our patients, families, volunteers, and staff. This partnership will bring the people of Rotherham together in support of their hospice.
"What makes this even more special is the support of the local businesses who have made this possible. Their generosity means that it will be our logo sitting proudly on that famous red and white shirt. The exposure Rotherham Hospice will receive next season is incredible."
Rotherham United Chairman Tony Stewart added: "Our support for the Rotherham Hospice is something that we have been incredibly proud of throughout the club's history and we have taken great pride in the way that we have looked to innovate in the ways in which we have backed their fundraising efforts.
"Our Honorary Life President John Breckin has been the driving force behind ideas such as the 'Give the Hospice a Hand' fixture a couple of seasons ago and has done brilliantly to establish a summer charity cricket game each year involving the first team, to name just two events we have been extremely proud to support.
"As a club, we are constantly looking to evolve, whether that be on the pitch, off it, or in the community and this concept to bring some of our entrusted club sponsors together as 'Diamond Partners' ranks right up their with our most satisfying achievements to date in the charity sector.
"On behalf of everyone at Rotherham United I would like to wholeheartedly thank the six businesses that have made this unique proposal a reality.
"I truly believe that the rest of the football world will sit up and take note of this commercial innovation and hopefully this may prompt more clubs to follow suit in pledging their support to charity in a similar manner."
