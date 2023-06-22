News: £3.6m Rotherham transport scheme progresses

Rotherham Council is urging people to continue to use the local businesses in an area of town where the creation of new active travel schemes is causing disruption.



At Wellgate and Broom Road a £3.6m scheme sees Rotherham Council introducing 1.4km of dedicated cycle tracks on Wellgate between Hollowgate and Boswell Street, along with three new signalised junctions, one new road crossing, two improved road crossings and associated connecting works.



During works, which began in April, there will be traffic management closures on Broom Road for approximately 25 weeks, Wellgate for approximately 25 weeks and Clifton Roundabout for approximately 14 weeks.



Esh Construction secured the contract for the works.



Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Transport and the Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "We are delivering a significant investment of £3.6m to improve accessibility to Rotherham town centre.



"We do have a one-way system in operation on Wellgate at the moment to ensure that we can keep the workers safe who are delivering this scheme but our message is quite clear from the council - local businesses are still open and you can still get to these local businesses.



"We do have very short, effective diversions in place, Wellgate multi-storey [car park] is still open, and the small car park next to the multi-storey, and so we want people to continue to come to the town centre to use and support these local businesses."



The funding for the scheme was secured by the council through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Active Travel Fund (ATF), Gainshare and the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS). The rationale for the scheme is to encourage a mode shift away from private car use and to enable cycling in an area identified as a priority in the Rotherham Cycling Strategy.



Clifton Roundabout, along with its approaches, is being narrowed to a single lane to control vehicle speeds, provide space for cycle tracks, separate from traffic and pedestrians, all the way around, and improve the refuge areas for pedestrians and cyclists crossing each arm of the roundabout.



The proposals mean that the current bus lane on Broom Road would end before the roundabout where two lanes will merge into one, with the cycle track alongside. The existing westbound bus lane will be kept, and goods vehicles will be newly allowed to use the bus lane.



Clrr. Beck added: "One aspect of the scheme is that, once delivered, and part of other schemes already being delivered or in development, is that there will be a continuous cycle route all the way from Sheffield, into Rotherham town centre, and out to Wickersley as well, to help create a really safe environment for people to come and go from the town centre, either by cycling, walking or indeed if you are a motorist.



"We are going to have improved signalised junctions, there'll be improved crossing spaces for pedestrians, and in the end, everyone will benefit from this scheme.



"Whilst we do have these short term disruptions in place around the one-ways and diversions, please use them ... and continue to use local businesses."



£8.6m of funding has also been secured by the council from the SYMCA for the £9.74m Sheffield Road Cycleways scheme which aims to support affordable and environmentally friendly travel with new segregated cycle tracks extending the existing route from the Sheffield boundary near to the Magna Science Adventure Centre at Templeborough, through to Rotherham town centre.



With Westgate set to incorporate 2 metre-wide advisory cycle lanes on either side with a single carriageway down the middle, construction will take place in two phases, starting in the spring and expected to last for 15 months.



Images: RMBC