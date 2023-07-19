News: Magtec helping local authorities to reach net zero targets
By Tom Austen
A delegation from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has visited Magtec to see how the company’s electric vehicle technology is helping fleet managers to deliver quiet, quick and zero emissions operations.
The Rotherham-based company is a leading designer, manufacturer and integrator of drive systems for electric commercial vehicles. Its technology has been deployed on vehicles in service across the UK, including 180 electric refuse collection trucks.
Organised by local MP Sarah Champion, the visit included a tour of Magtec’s purpose-built 65,000 sq ft Templeborough facility, demonstrations of the company’s new own-brand MEV75 and MEV190 zero emissions trucks and a discussion about the local authority’s plans to achieve net zero status by 2030. The delegation included councillors Simon Ball and Dominic Beck alongside senior officials.
Andrew Gilligan, managing director, said: “Sarah Champion MP is a great supporter of Magtec and was keen to show Rotherham Council how we are leading the charge to electrify HGV fleet operations. Rotherham Council has an ambitious plan to reduce carbon emissions across the borough and we are ready to help in any way we can.”
Magtec serves customers in the commercial vehicle, rail, defence and logistics sectors with EV systems, trucks and re-powers. Recent business highlights include winning GB Small Series Approval for the company’s 7.5 tonne MEV75 electric vehicle. Magtec is currently finalising homologation of its 19 tonne MEV190 EV.
Magtec website
Images: Magtec
Advertisement
