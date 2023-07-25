News: Fortune 500 company planning to open new operation in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Planning permission has been secured to enable Insight, a Fortune 500 IT firm, to operate from a prestigious location in Rotherham.
A solutions integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, the principal activity of the company is the provision of technology solutions including hardware, software and services to business and public sector clients.
A wholly-owned subsidiary of American firm, Insight Enterprises Inc., Insight Direct UK is a leading provider of brand-name IT to large enterprises, small to medium-sized businesses and public sector institutions, principally in the UK.
Insight has operated from a technology campus created in a converted former nightclub next to Sheffield Arena for over 15 years with part of the premises used as a distribution facility for the sale of IT equipment.
Harworth Group has recently secured planning permission for a large unit on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham which is proposed to be occupied by Insight Direct UK.
On Insight's investment, the planning officer's report approving the plans explains: "In recent years, they have expanded their service line to include an ‘integration centre’ whose main activity is to asset tag and store client equipment during their own IT refresh. Their focus is around adding value to the services and solutions to their client base which includes some high profile public sector bodies such as the NHS."
Insight's Sheffield building went up for sale last year and the plans show Unit 12 as part of the R-evolution development off Whittle Way as one single 86,000 sq ft building for commercial use which includes a 70,000 sq ft warehouse on the ground floor.
The building includes B8 storage use, but it is described as "not a "traditional" storage and distribution centre as the storage is directly linked to the research and development use of the building. The hardware which is stored in the warehouse is all processed within the Integration Centre."
Insight employs 11,000+ around the globe, with Insight Direct UK having over 1,000 staff in 2022.
Contractors, Lindum, are making good progress on phase 4 of the R-Evolution development for Harworth who received outline planning permission for 242,000 sq ft of commercial floorspace on 18 acres of land at Waverley.
Rothbiz reported in May on plans for a 51,000 sq ft facility on the AMP fronting the Parkway that would house the UK headquarters and laboratory for Italian firm, Danieli.
The AMP was recently confirmed at the heart of a new South Yorkshire Investment Zone, the first in the UK.
Insight Direct UK website
Images: Harworth / Knight Frank
