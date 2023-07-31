News: £11m for Dinnington and what it'll be spent on
By Tom Austen
Further details of an £11m regeneration project for a town centre in Rotherham are set to be agreed.
In March, the government announced that Rotherham will receive £20m for regeneration in The Budget for Wath and Dinnington. It came after earlier bids for funding for the schemes were turned down twice.
The Rotherham bid was around creating a new mixed-use development in Wath town centre, as well as delivering significant improvements to Dinnington High Street and market.
For Dinnington £11,049,547 is to be allocated with the project focusing on high quality place making to restore the cultural heart of the town centre, increase footfall, boost the local economy, and restore a sense of pride amongst the community. It was developed in conjunction with Ward Members, Dinnington St John’s Council and the MP for Rother Valley, Alexander Stafford.
A council cabinet report explains: "The Dinnington project aims to enhance the blighted town centre along Laughton Road, redeveloping the area into a new purpose-built town square with an improved public realm.
"The development is proposed to include a new and improved commercial offer, a revitalised outdoor market and improved connectivity seeking to increase footfall on the high street."
The bid describes a "purpose-built town square with specialist retail and food and beverage spaces which will spill out to create a vibrant café culture destination."
Revamping the markets would enable it to expand into additional days and host more events and specialist food and drink fairs.
The redevelopment site has a prominent position on the high street located between anchor stores Tesco and Aldi and directly adjacent to the bus station. It also borders the main car parks serving the town centre.
Without grant funding, the scheme would not be viable to be delivered by the private sector. Funding will cover activities up until the end of the financial year 2025-2026.
The development of detailed proposals is due to take place over the next 6-12 months with negotiation and acquisition of property taking place at the same time. A multi-disciplinary consultancy led team, including Turner Townsend, AHR Architects and TetraTech, is already in place.
"The regeneration of Dinnington as a destination will be launched through the redevelopment of this site through a new commercial square which will seek to draw visitors to the town centre. The grant funding will enable crucial strategic land assembly of the blighted site and redevelopment into a purpose-built town square with commercial space linked to an improved public realm to create a vibrant destination.
"Furthermore, the creation of an improved contemporary market space and public realm will improve the street scene while preserving the traditional market town culture. Redesign of the site will allow for the prioritisation of clear, connected pedestrian routes to improve connectivity from the car parks, bus station and surrounding residential areas and enhance natural surveillance."
Images: SYMCA / RMBC / Google Maps
