News: AES seals deal down under
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham-based AES Engineering Group Ltd has made another key acquisition in Australia, providing country-wide coverage as part of the Group’s ongoing global growth strategy.
The multi award winning Templeborough company, which designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals, has grown from a small distribution business based on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield to a near £200m turnover business employing more than 1,800 people across the world.
AESSEAL W.A. has been launched following the group’s acquisition of TRISEAL’s operations on the west coast of Australia making it uniquely placed to serve the important mining and minerals sector and other major industrial customers.
Under the terms of the deal, the AES Engineering Group Ltd has acquired all operating assets of the former TRISEAL branches located in Perth and Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The group, which owns AESSEAL, the world’s largest homogeneous designer and manufacturer of mechanical seals, will make the entire product and service portfolio of both AESSEAL and AES Sealing products available to serve the Australian sealing market to the highest global standards.
This move means AESSEAL, also with operations in Queensland and New South Wales, is uniquely placed to provide a 100% Australia wide west to east, and north to south product and service support network for all industrial segments in this hugely important marketplace.
Former TRISEAL owner and director David Lauga said that AESSEAL’s product technology and dedication to customer service and reliability made the deal an easy decision. He said: "This sale allows AESSEAL W.A. (formerly TRISEAL) to immediately improve its offering to customers for an expanded product range as well as opening up new opportunities in other markets. "
Chris Rea, Managing Director of AES Engineering Ltd, added: "This acquisition demonstrates the commitment of the AES Engineering Group Ltd to strengthening our already well-established position as a leading sealing technology provider in the global market and builds on our existing business in Australia, reinforcing our position as a recognized leader in the supply of reliability products and services to all of our customers."
