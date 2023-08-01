News: A further £893,000 for Rotherham Children's Capital of Culture





The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is a Government-allocated fund which is intended to reduce inequalities between communities, as part of the Government’s wider “levelling up” agenda. Rotherham is set to recieve £6.4m for 2023/24 and 2024/25. The borough's allocation of £7.2m over three years from April 2022 is



The funding will be used to deliver against Rotherham Partnership priorities and commitments and also ensure that a number of projects previously funded through the European Structural Funds can continue.



With £1.6m, startup support through the Launchpad scheme is set to continue thanks to UKSPF funds, as well as other sub regional schemes addressing productivity and reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.



In Rotherham , Rotherham’s business centres are set for a £235,000 upgrade to enhance the offer, including creating co-working space at Moorgate Crofts. £200,000 has also been allocated for a small grants programme for rural businesses.



Building on Rotherham Council's social value efforts, £235,000 has been allocated to "coordinate and enhance social value activity, focused on increasing local spend through anchor organisations’ procurement activity."



One of the largest allocations is just over £1m to support the delivery of capital schemes across Rotherham as shortfalls have been identified at Gulliver's Valley, Wentworth Woodhouse and Maltby Learning Trust - projects that were part of the successful bid for



The Children’s Capital of Culture programme has been allocated two pots.



Rotherham is branding itself as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025. The move is part of a cultural strategy with an action that is described as highlighting Rotherham as "a place people want to visit, where everyone can enjoy Rotherham through the eyes, ears and actions of children and young people."



£421,502 is set to extend and expand the



A further £471,664 has been allocated as investment in existing and new events and festivals across the borough linked to Children’s Capital of Culture, "building capacity in community organisations and groups and creating more resilient models for grass roots programmes."



This should complement the £280,000 allocation as additional funding to deliver a regular programme of events in the town centre to increase footfall.



To support employment in the borough, a £1,291,013 allocation will go to four projects "covering the journey from initial engagement with those hardest to reach, through to sustainable employment and career progression."



Rotherham Council's cabinet is being asked to approve the allocations before they go in front of SYMCA’s local partnership group,



Rotherham Council has selected which regeneration projects and programmes are to receive funding over the next few years, including the Children’s Capital of Culture idea, extending business support schemes and addressing funding gaps in projects aiming to boost the visitor and leisure economy.