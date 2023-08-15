News: £6.5m Magna regen scheme plans submitted
By Tom Austen
Details have been confirmed for a multimillion pound regeneration scheme in Rotherham.
Rotherham Council has been developing plans for the Templeborough area, with around £6.5m in government funding from the Town Deal set to be used to create a new "heart" of the business zone by "bringing forward underutilised sites and creating new opportunities for businesses within accessible and pleasant public realm."
Rothbiz revealed last month that one of these sites was the former "Cent" Building at Magna Science Adventure Centre.
A planning application has now been submitted for the land between Magna and Sheffield Road confirming the demolition and construction of six news employment units along with two food and beverage units.
The plans, drawn up by ELG planning consultants, state: "The overall site layout follows a simple and logical concept, with the aim to become the new heart of Templeborough being the focus of the proposals.
Advertisement
"The 6no. proposed light industrial units will sit at the southern end of the site, in clear view from Sheffield Road. The units will feature a distinctive sawtooth design, which has been incorporated to provide visually interesting architecture and the possibility for an internal mezzanine floor space, to ensure that the units are fully flexible for future users."
"The proposed food and beverage unit will sit in an area known as ‘Magna Plaza’ and will provide a contemporary retail and leisure offer that will be fully flexible to provide one large unit or two separate units."
The industrial units total 9,762 sq. ft. and would provide "flexible commercial spaces to meet the requirements of a range of potential occupiers."
Magna Plaza also includes car parking, a pedestrianised area and outdoor seating, and a flowering grass area.
Links to the proposed new tram-train park and ride are discussed.
The development follows on from two similar developments for mixed use schemes in the Templeborough area, which has recently been included in plans fot the South Yorkshire investment zone..
The project requires the use of land owned by Magna. The charity that runs to attraction is set to receive compensation for the demolished buildings and retain ownership of the completed developments.
Images: AHR
Rotherham Council has been developing plans for the Templeborough area, with around £6.5m in government funding from the Town Deal set to be used to create a new "heart" of the business zone by "bringing forward underutilised sites and creating new opportunities for businesses within accessible and pleasant public realm."
Rothbiz revealed last month that one of these sites was the former "Cent" Building at Magna Science Adventure Centre.
A planning application has now been submitted for the land between Magna and Sheffield Road confirming the demolition and construction of six news employment units along with two food and beverage units.
The plans, drawn up by ELG planning consultants, state: "The overall site layout follows a simple and logical concept, with the aim to become the new heart of Templeborough being the focus of the proposals.
Advertisement
"The 6no. proposed light industrial units will sit at the southern end of the site, in clear view from Sheffield Road. The units will feature a distinctive sawtooth design, which has been incorporated to provide visually interesting architecture and the possibility for an internal mezzanine floor space, to ensure that the units are fully flexible for future users."
"The proposed food and beverage unit will sit in an area known as ‘Magna Plaza’ and will provide a contemporary retail and leisure offer that will be fully flexible to provide one large unit or two separate units."
The industrial units total 9,762 sq. ft. and would provide "flexible commercial spaces to meet the requirements of a range of potential occupiers."
Magna Plaza also includes car parking, a pedestrianised area and outdoor seating, and a flowering grass area.
Links to the proposed new tram-train park and ride are discussed.
The development follows on from two similar developments for mixed use schemes in the Templeborough area, which has recently been included in plans fot the South Yorkshire investment zone..
The project requires the use of land owned by Magna. The charity that runs to attraction is set to receive compensation for the demolished buildings and retain ownership of the completed developments.
Images: AHR
0 comments:
Post a Comment