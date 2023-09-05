News: Positive signals for Rotherham Mainline Station plan
By Tom Austen
A potential new £100m+ station on the mainline in Rotherham has been given a timetable for its arrival - Spring 2028.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Rotherham Council have been developing a scheme to return mainline train services to the borough for the first time since the 1980s. A site at Parkgate is the frontrunner for a regeneration project described by experts as "a relatively straightforward scheme for delivery within three to four years."
£1m has been secured to develop the Outline Business Case and £10m in funding has been secured for land assembly, with Rotherham Council's cabinet being asked for approval to start negotiations to buy four properties.
Rothbiz revealed last year that the total project cost was £107.6m. £99.5m for the station and £7.1m for the tram-train stop when it went before the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
Cabinet will also be asked for permission to investigate the potential use of powers for a Compulsory Purchase or Transport and Works Act orders to acquire the necessary land, although negotiation remains the preferred option.
If successful, the proposals would see new direct services into York and Birmingham, with faster services to Leeds, Sheffield, and Doncaster than currently offered.
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy Cllr Denise Lelliott said: “Taken together with a new tram train stop, a new mainline station would radically improve the town’s connectivity, significantly improving local, regional and national rail connections for residents and businesses, offering greater access to employment, whilst helping to grow local businesses.”
Funding to acquire the properties has been secured by Rotherham Council through the Government’s Towns Fund. Funding for the outline business case is from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), with the council hopeful of more government cash to come.
Preparation of the masterplan is underway and focuses on the station, the location of facilities and key connections to the tram train and beyond. It also sets out a longer-term vision for the surrounding area in order to capitalise on the benefits that significantly improved connectivity to the national rail network could bring to the town.
The masterplan has also identified a preferred location for the station building and a layout for supporting facilities including car parking, a pick up/drop off area and space to accommodate rail replacement bus services.
Network Rail and Transport for the North have been working on the project and Weston Williamson + Partners secured a £349,000 contract from the council to carry out the masterplan study. The masterplan is set to be finalised in November.
A report to cabinet states: "Rotherham suffers from comparatively poor rail connectivity - the town is currently served only by a branch line at Rotherham Central station. Existing rail services at Rotherham Central comprise three stopping trains per hour, with a limited range of direct destinations and lack of fast and frequent connections to key centres of employment. In contrast, the Sheffield to Leeds rail corridor currently operates five passenger services per hour between these two cities, mostly bypassing the town.
"This new station will significantly improve local, regional, and national rail connectivity for local people and businesses, offering access to employment and business growth opportunities, and contributing significantly to the economic regeneration of the town.
"It is anticipated that the new mainline heavy rail station could offer mainline connections to Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, York and Birmingham. Taken together with local connectivity offered by a new Tram Train Station adjacent, this project will radically improve the town’s connectivity, delivering social, economic and environmental benefits."
With the development of the project and acquisitions set to take some time, construction is not due to start until 2026, with an opening for the new station pencilled in for Spring 2028.
Images: Weston Williamson + Partners
3 comments:
Surely mainline would offer direct London services,as well as others?
Hopefully but one of the posters on here will be delighted anyway, as it will allow us poor Rotherham folk to get to Sheffield much more quickly.
Depends on the outcome of the government study into how to get high speed services to Leeds I guess. Some options would be able to serve a new mainline station.
https://www.rothbiz.co.uk/2023/07/news-8148-latest-on-hs2-through-south.html
Post a Comment