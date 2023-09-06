News: CityFibre gets to work in Wath
By Tom Austen
Work to upgrade the digital foundations in parts of North Rotherham with fast, reliable and future-proof full fibre network connectivity is now underway after CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, started construction works in the Swinton area.
CityFibre is investing £31.2m in bringing this new technology to local homes and businesses, providing them with access to a network that has been designed to serve their growing data needs for decades to come.
Locally, the rollout is being completed by Heneghan & Sons who will work closely with CityFibre and Rotherham Council to ensure any disruption is managed safely and efficiently. Typically, teams will only remain in each area for a few days at a time, and residents will be contacted ahead of any work starting.
Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s Partnership Manager for Wath upon Dearne, said: “I’m immensely excited and proud to see work getting underway in Wath upon Dearne as it gets ready to thrive in the digital age. It’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term - once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs for years to come.”
Full fibre networks use 100% fibre optics to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection. This gives users speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download, near limitless bandwidth and reliable connectivity.
A full fibre connection also goes far beyond simply enabling access to the latest entertainment at lightning speed. Full fibre boosts households and businesses, with experts saying it will drive a range of economic benefits, such as making us more productive and innovative.
When the new network goes live in Wath upon Dearne, customers will be able to access full fibre enabled services via a choice of providers, including CityFibre’s UK launch partner, Vodafone, on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, TalkTalk, Zen, and Giganet with other providers expected to join the network soon.
CityFibre began work in the borough back in 2020 after Rotherham was included in the second phase of rollouts extending CityFibre's Gigabit City programme.
CityFibre website
Images: CityFibre
