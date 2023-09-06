News: Rotherham town centre pocket park plans submitted again
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council has submitted another planning application for a pocket park in the town centre, nearly three years after it bought the site.
Rothbiz reported in February that delays and rising costs saw the authority cut ties with the appointed contractor for Snail Yard and instead, bring the work in-house to get it completed.
Rotherham Council purchased the former Primark building on High Street in November 2020, using funding from the Towns Fund Accelerator programme after the Government awarded a £1m grant to kick start regeneration projects in Rotherham town centre.
Demolition work took place and the authority had set out to complete a pocket park by September 2021 before targeting the Women's Euros in July 2022. The site has been left unfinished.
Previously approved plans were for the temporary use of the site for public space including the siting of three food & beverage pods and associated landscaping. Amended plans were submitted in February, including space for pods as and when required, but taking out the scaffolding wall design element that would have created a central focal point on the adjacent building.
The latest set of plans show a steel staircase reinstated at the back of the park. This is opposite to the February plans which brought forward the boundary and removed the stairs from the design, adding that they were "no longer required; site has been made smaller to ensure funding can cover the cost of the development."
Tim O'Connell, Head of RiDO, the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, told councillors at the end of 2022 about delays at Snail Yard, concluding that it was bringing the project back in house. He said at the time: "We are looking to bring that forward as quick as we possibly can but we recognise that it has taken far longer than we wanted that scheme to happen."
Galliford Try Infrastructure was appointed as contractor for the £400,000 landscaping works in February 2022 and funding was secured via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
Longer term plans for the site include a residential led redevelopment that may incorporate the landscape scheme or part of it.
Across the town centre, another new area of proposed public realm has hit delays.
Planning permission was approved in June for a riverside park alongside the Forge Island development.
Using a mixture of soft and hard landscaping, Riverside Gardens will be a gateway to the heart of the town centre. It will offer residents a place to socialise and relax close to new amenities such as the Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed hotel, and a range of restaurants and bars on Forge Island, which is being delivered in partnership with nationwide placemaker, Muse.
The latest update from the council on Riverside Gardens states: "Following the outcome of the procurement exercise the project is undergoing a value engineering exercise and a subsequent procurement for the revised scheme. This will result in an expected delay of approximately six months."
The council's contractors, Tetra Tech (formerly WYG), have been leading on the scheme.
Images: RMBC
4 comments:
So, they're spending £400,000 now to tidy up the site, and then planning to sell it in the future for residential?
The only winners with these hair brained schemes from RMBC seem to be the architects.
Why not just allocate it as residential and get something built on the site now? After all, that way it's not going to create another space that will attract anti-social behaviour.
This is an example of corruption in any other country. The money just fritters away into peoples back pockets.
The revised plans are now so small that it has been redisignated a pocket handkerchief park.
Treading a fine line there Anonymous. One thing to allege incompetence, another to hint at corruption.
Post a Comment