News: Avant submits plans for Rotherham garden centre site
By Tom Austen
Avant Homes has submitted a planning application for the residential redevelopment of a Rotherham garden centre that closed three years ago.
Rothbiz reported in 2020 that Fosters Garden Centre would close and with the site remaining vacant, Avant Homes recently began consultation on proposals that would include up to 40 dwellings, including the conversion of the existing buildings to produce up to seven dwellings at Doncaster Road, Thrybergh.
The application shows proposals for the erection of 25 dwellings and the conversion of the existing listed building to provide a further seven dwellings.
The new properties will be a mix of 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom dwellings. The properties will include short terraces, semi-detached and detached houses of 2 and 2.5-storeys in height. The plans add that: "The dwellings will have a mix of appearances to create interesting diversity and visual interest whilst tying in with the local character of Thrybergh."
The garden centre was based around the cartshed, granary and stable of Chestnut Tree Farm which dates from 1816. These Grade II Listed buildings would be retained and sympathetically converted. Other buildings, including the petrol station would be demolished.
The plans include the retention and enhancement of views and vistas of the listed building and applicants say that overall, the development "would have a negligible impact on all Designated Heritage Assets within the site."
Being a brownfield site with plans to demolish buildings, applicants say that the additional associated costs that are encountered during the development reduce the requirement in affordable housing under the Vacant building credit (VBC) national policy. Three affordable properties are proposed.
The access and internal roads have been designed to accommodate future access to the adjacent site - a large field to the north of St Gerard's Catholic Primary School that was designated for residential use in the borough's local plan. Known as site H26, the 41 acre site has the capicity for 351 dwellings.
Images: Google Maps / Avant
