News: Contractor confirmed for country park café
By Tom Austen
I&G has been appointed to develop a new, purpose built, environmentally friendly visitor centre and café at Thrybergh Country Park in Rotherham.
Securing money from the Government's Levelling Up Fund, £19.9m was awarded for a number of connected projects which aim to build a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.
However, refinement of the proposals has been necessary due to "cost constraints, inflation and market challenges."
As reported by Rothbiz last month, Illingworth and Gregory Ltd (I&G) have been awarded the second stage of a two-stage design and build contract for the delivery of works at Thrybergh.
The new £2.5m facility will be built using modern methods of construction, with structurally insulated panels (SIPs) being manufactured offsite and erected in position, allowing a quicker, more efficient and more environmentally friendly process than a traditional build. The building will be in keeping with the natural environment of the country park, using timber from sustainable sources and natural materials which will blend into the greenery and water of its surroundings.
Advertisement
The development, being delivered on behalf of Rotherham Council, will include a new café, visitor centre and educational facility for the local community to enjoy, alongside a new external teaching space and amphitheatre with stunning views across the reservoir.
Christopher Carline, I&G Managing Director, said: “Creating the building in this way using modern methods of construction will have a positive impact on the long term performance of the building in terms of its energy efficiency and carbon impact.
“Thrybergh Country Park is a beautiful spot, which attracts many visitors throughout the year, and we hope the new café and visitor centre will allow more people to enjoy the natural beauty of the area, as well as creating more opportunities for ecological education.”
Detailed design work is currently being developed, with work likely to begin on site early next year, and the buildings are expected to be completed by early autumn 2024.
I&G is a West Yorkshire-based construction company that has been operating across the North of England since 1972. The family company became part of the Sewell group in 2017 and is known for being experts at complex construction works in difficult environments, such as hospital wards, food production facilities and educational laboratories.
I&G website
Images: RMBC / I&G
Securing money from the Government's Levelling Up Fund, £19.9m was awarded for a number of connected projects which aim to build a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.
However, refinement of the proposals has been necessary due to "cost constraints, inflation and market challenges."
As reported by Rothbiz last month, Illingworth and Gregory Ltd (I&G) have been awarded the second stage of a two-stage design and build contract for the delivery of works at Thrybergh.
The new £2.5m facility will be built using modern methods of construction, with structurally insulated panels (SIPs) being manufactured offsite and erected in position, allowing a quicker, more efficient and more environmentally friendly process than a traditional build. The building will be in keeping with the natural environment of the country park, using timber from sustainable sources and natural materials which will blend into the greenery and water of its surroundings.
Advertisement
The development, being delivered on behalf of Rotherham Council, will include a new café, visitor centre and educational facility for the local community to enjoy, alongside a new external teaching space and amphitheatre with stunning views across the reservoir.
Christopher Carline, I&G Managing Director, said: “Creating the building in this way using modern methods of construction will have a positive impact on the long term performance of the building in terms of its energy efficiency and carbon impact.
“Thrybergh Country Park is a beautiful spot, which attracts many visitors throughout the year, and we hope the new café and visitor centre will allow more people to enjoy the natural beauty of the area, as well as creating more opportunities for ecological education.”
Detailed design work is currently being developed, with work likely to begin on site early next year, and the buildings are expected to be completed by early autumn 2024.
I&G is a West Yorkshire-based construction company that has been operating across the North of England since 1972. The family company became part of the Sewell group in 2017 and is known for being experts at complex construction works in difficult environments, such as hospital wards, food production facilities and educational laboratories.
I&G website
Images: RMBC / I&G
0 comments:
Post a Comment