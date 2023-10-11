News: Boost for new brownfield housing in borough

Rotherham Council has been granted further funding from the Government to support the building of new homes on brownfield land.



Nearly 100 regeneration projects across the country will receive £60m from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.



Rotherham has been earmarked £431,746 from the Brownfield Land Release Fund. This follows on from £430,000 granted in the first round that was used on projects to deliver housing at Rothwell Grange & Copewell Lodge, and for Place Based Transformation.



Minister for Housing and Planning, Rachel Maclean MP said: "We know we need to build more homes, but this cannot come at the expense of concreting over our precious countryside.



"That is why we are doing all we can to make sure we’re making use of wasteland and unused brownfield land, so we can turn these eyesores into beautiful and thriving communities.



"This is all part of our long-term plan for housing – making sure we deliver the homes we need across the country.



Cabinet Office Minister, Alex Burghart MP added: "This funding will unleash the much-needed redevelopment of brownfield sites: stimulating growth and helping local areas reach their full potential.



"It’s fantastic news for business, and even better news for local people who will now see new investment, job opportunities, and family homes in their communities."



Advertisement

Rotherham Council has continued to identify brownfield sites for new housing - not least in the town centre where 171 units have been completed.



Looking ahead, contractors R H Fullwood, broke ground over the summer on ten new affordable, energy saving homes in East Herringthorpe supported by a Brownfield Housing Fund grant from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), provided as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.



£92m has been identified for housing growth in the borough, with hundreds of new homes planned through to 2025/26.



Since January 2018, the Council has delivered 484 new homes for Council rent or shared ownership, with a further 61 currently under construction or in the process of being purchased.



This month, the council's cabinet are due to discuss plans for new homes for council rent on brownfield land in Eastwood and Maltby.



At Eastwood, a £7.905m project includes the site of the demolished Netherfield Court care home, and the former Council car park on York Road, that could be redeveloped with 31 new homes in total, comprising 2-bed, 3-bed, and 4-bed houses, along with some provision for older people.



At Maltby the council-owned Addison Road and Larch Road sites could be redeveloped to build a projected 43 new homes for council rent in a scheme costing £10.965m. A mix of apartments and houses, some units would be wheelchair user dwellings.



The Council says that its Delivery Programme is critical to supporting families who are on the Housing Register. This numbers more than 6,000.



Images: RMBC