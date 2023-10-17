News: AESSEAL launches another overseas partnership
By Tom Austen
The Rotherham-based AES Engineering Group Ltd has established another strategic partnership as part of its ongoing global growth strategy.
The multi award winning Templeborough company designs and makes mechanical seals and support systems for a wide range of global industries including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
Following receny agreements in Chile and Australia, AES is joining with Torishima Japan Co., Ltd to create a new company, AESSEAL-Torishima Japan Co Ltd to serve the country wide industrial customers in the territory of Japan. Employees from both organisations have come together to provide a product and service support network for all industrial segments with operations being initially based from Torishima’s headquarters in Osaka.
The deal means that the entire product and service portfolio of both AESSEAL and AES Sealing products is available to serve the Japanese sealing market to the highest global standards.
Kotaro Harada, President of Torishima said that AESSEAL’s product technology and dedication to customer service and reliability made the decision to invest and join forces an easy one. He said: “This coming together will immediately improve AESSEAL’s Japanese market coverage, will open up new opportunities in other markets across Japan and meets the request of AESSEAL’s global customers to increase their presence in Japan.”
Chris Rea, Managing Director of AES Engineering Ltd, said: “We have an ambition to be the world’s leading reliability business and we cannot do that without a strong presence in Japan, which is the third largest country by GDP. Torishima is a long established and well-respected company with a great reputation and heritage, and there is also a business culture fit. Together we will bring a new and disruptive level of customer service on all AESSEAL group sealing products to a large underserved market.”
AESSEAL website
