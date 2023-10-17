News: Boot's on the ground as enabling works start at Rotherham Markets redevelopment
By Tom Austen
Enabling works to prepare Rotherham Markets for future redevelopment are now underway as part of a key milestone in the borough’s town centre masterplan.
A previous estimate of £31.7m puts it second only to the £47m Forge Island development in terms of town centre investment.
Appointed on a two stage proccess last year, Henry Boot is finalising designs for the redevelopment and to confirm development costs. Having been delayed due to rising costs, Rotherham Council has recently approved a way forward so that the lead contractors can get on site.
Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott joined Ward Councillors and partners Henry Boot Construction to break ground on the site, which will also include the addition of a new library.
Once works are complete, visitors will benefit from a refurbished indoor and covered market, extensive public realm, a modern and accessible central library and improved links to the town centre and college.
Cllr Denise Lelliott said: "The redevelopment is a testament to our dedication to preserving the heritage of our town while embracing a dynamic future. This initiative will not only breathe new life into our community, but also provide economic opportunities for our local businesses."
“The reinvention of the markets is not just a facelift, but a holistic reimagining that aims to boost the local economy, celebrate our diverse community, and provide an accessible, enjoyable space for all.”
The reimagined space will promote both seasoned and emerging local businesses, providing varied offerings to shoppers and fostering a prosperous trading environment build upon the existing mix of shops and services with the addition of a new food hub and dining area.
Embedded within the redevelopment is the addition of a cutting-edge library. Offering more than just books, the library will become a new cultural, leisure and learning destination and will include a children’s area, café, a dedicated IT space and a business development facility.
Craig Finn, Director at Henry Boot Construction said: “Commencement of the enabling works are exciting first steps in this transformative project for Rotherham. Creating new and vibrant urban destinations is part of the Henry Boot DNA and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Rotherham Council to bring the vision from the drawing-board to reality.”
Rotherham Council received funding from the government's Future High Street Fund to pay for part of the improvements at the market with additional funding secured from the council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
The project timetable for delivery is due to take approximately three years. Construction was originally scheduled to finish in December 2025.
