News: Rotherham wind farm sold





Banks Group currently has 11 onshore wind farms across Yorkshire, the North East, the North West and Scotland.



This includes six 132m turbines at Penny Hill Farm in Ulley which secured planning permission in December 2010 and an extension was recently secured allowing operations to continue until 2053.



In addition,



Founder and Chairman of the Banks Group, Harry Banks OBE DL, says: “I believe that Brookfield’s established position in the renewables industry and the strong cultural fit that exists between both businesses will lead to this acquisition being to the benefit of all parties involved.



“The greater resources of Brookfield will enable the fuller development of opportunities which Banks Renewables are introducing. It will be good for Banks Renewables’ employees and their career prospects, and it will be good for Brookfield because they are acquiring a renewables business with a proven track record and a capability to take the business forward.



“This is also good news for other Banks Group businesses and their employees, who will continue to develop our existing businesses in land, property, mining and in developing our new regional housebuilding business, Banks Homes.”



Sebastian Perl, Vice President at Brookfield, adds: “The United Kingdom is a high-quality location for renewable energy development and we are delighted to have made a further commitment to this market.



“We have a track record of being long-term owners of renewable energy businesses around the world and we see great potential to continue the great work that Banks Renewables has already achieved.”



The Banks Group was advised by Rothschild & Co (corporate finance and M&A) and Ashurst (legal) during the transaction.



Banks Group’s other businesses, including Banks Property, Banks Homes, Banks Mining, Banks Transport and Banks Plant Solutions, will continue to operate as normal.



Brookfield, a leading global asset manager with $850bn of assets under management, is acquiring Banks Renewables and a raft of wind farms, including one in Rotherham.The Banks Group, founded in 1976, established its renewables business in 2006 and has grown to become one of the UK’s leading independent owner/operators of onshore wind.Brookfield is a Canadian multinational company based in Toronto which invests in real estate, renewable power, infrastructure, credit and private equity.