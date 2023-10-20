News: Progress at Corporation Street where burnt-out buildings are being bought
By Tom Austen
A developer is being sought for the new scheme to replace burnt-out buildings in Rotherham town centre, as the council closes in on an acquisition.
The buildings that make up 3-7 Corporation Street have been a long-standing eyesore in Rotherham. The restaurant at no.7 suffered fire damage in 2005 with the nightclub above suffering a similar fate in 2007. The restaurant at no. 3-5 was also fire damaged in July 2011.
Attempting to acquire the site, the authority served a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) in April after negotiations with the owners failed. However, Rothbiz reported in July that an agreement with the owners had been reached.
As the deal goes through, Rotherham Council has now begun a tender excercise to appoint a developer for the site.
Following acquisition, the buildings would be demolished and replaced by a £6m residential-led, mixed-use development, comprising of apartments with commercial space on the ground floor. Plans were approved in May.
Tender documents state: "Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council [RMBC} is seeking to appoint a developer to deliver, manage and own a residential led mixed-use development on 3-7 Corporation Street, Rotherham. This site can make a significant contribution towards the delivery of a revitalised Town Centre. The disposal of the site will be in accordance with RMBC's corporate and policy objectives and be subject to developer and funding agreements.
"The total anticipated contract value is £4.2m. This estimate is based on Council contribution plus anticipated sales value of residential and commercial units outlined in the current scheme.
"The Council is seeking to appoint a developer who will lead, finance, manage delivery, and retain ownership of the scheme. Other than securing and transferring the land to the developer and funding any viability gap that may exist on the development, the Council does not anticipate having any role in the development or the longer-term ownership and management of the site."
£3.2m has already been secured through the Town Deal and Levelling Up funds which is intended to be used to acquire the land, clear the site and address the viability gap that exists in the development scheme.
At the same time as working to acquire the site by private sale, the council has also been working to self-confirm the compulsory purchase order, with authority from the Secretary of State. This involves removing the objections from landowners on Bridgegate that back on to the site.
Council papers show that heads of terms for acquiring the necessary rights, and amounts specified for the Council to cover reasonable legal, agent, and compensation fees have been agreed.
The paper adds that agreeing to an acquisition would save on the significant cost and time associated with continuing the CPO.
Images: AHR
