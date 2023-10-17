News: Wentworth Festival set to stay in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A new location has been found that will keep Wentworth Festival in the Rotherham borough.
The annual celebration of music, comedy and family fun has been hosted at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham since it was dreamt up by radio and music pals, Toby Foster and Steve White in 2017.
The grade I listed mansion hosted the high profile event for the last time in September with organisers needing a more sustainable location and stating that they had to move away as they could no longer mitigate the substantial costs that Wentworth Woodhouse and its preservation trust owners need to cover.
A move to nearby Hooton Lodge Farm, a beautiful campsite and space between Kilnhurst and Thrybergh, has now been confirmed.
Previously used as a training ground for Rotherham United, the site has become a popular location for events after new owners carried out a complete overhaul of the site following a 2015 deal. The pub restaurant closed in favour of camping
WentFest24 is set to take place at Hooton Lodge in June 2024.
Just like in previous years, the festival will include a main statge, a new music stage, a comedy tent, kid's tent and fairground, but moving to Hooton Lodge will mean that the festivities will be extended with camping offered on site.
In a post on social media, festival organisers, said: "The move from Wentworth itself means that we can expand the festival this year to include two nights, with two headline acts, and provide camping so that the party doesn’t have to end when the music stops.
"There are two nights that we can fill the main stage with fantastic music, and we intend to do just that.
"This is going to be so much fun, we can’t wait to welcome you. We’ve booked the fairground rides, the bar will be even bigger than in years gone by and we’ll still have one or two tricks up our sleeves."
The full line-up is still to be released but acts confirmed so far include pop rock band, Scouting For Girls, who played Wentworth Festival in 2018, and British boy band, Blue.
2 comments:
If it’s not in Wentworth then it’s no longer ‘Wentworth Festival’… surely? It”s now Rootin-tootin Hooton Festival… 😂
🤣👍
