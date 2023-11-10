News: Wentworth's Camellia House removed from at risk register following £5m revamp
By Tom Austen
The Camellia House at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham is no longer on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register following the completion of a £5m restoration project.
When the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust took over the mansion and its 82-acre grounds in 2017, the Grade II* Listed Camellia House was in a sad state of repair and on the Heritage at Risk Register - a list which helps to focus efforts to preserve cherished sites across the country.
Thanks to an award of over £4m by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and other funding, work got underway last year to bring the Georgian building back into use as a speciality tea house and events space. Historic camellias, some surviving from the early 1800s, will have pride of place.
An official opening is scheduled for Spring 2024 when the flowers will be in bloom but the Camellia House has already hosted test events, and even its first wedding.
In the 1800s the Camellia House was used as a tea house by Lady Rockingham, wife of the 2nd Marquess, to entertain guests with the most fashionable new drink of the day.
Construction specialists William Birch & Sons Ltd were lead contractors, working alongside UK-wide specialist conservation architects, Donald Insall Associates.
The restoration process has been captured by Wentworth Woodhouse volunteers with a series of YouTube videos highlighting the level of detail and master crafts involved - joiners, masons, roof and window glazers, ground workers, steel erectors, tilers, lead workers and underfloor heating specialists.
Of the 39 subcontracters, 33 were from Yorkshire and of these around half were from South Yorkshire.
The project has already been awarded a Green Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice for its use of ground source heat pumps, rainwater recycling, natural ventilation and much improved breathable thermal insulation throughout to significantly reduce the environmental impact of the building in use.
"The Heritage at Risk programme shines a light on our historic sites most in need and can help to attract funding and help. After a quarter of a century of the Heritage at Risk Register, we are celebrating how many places have been saved and continue to find new ways to involve local people in caring for and enjoying their heritage."
The next part of the estate that could be removed from the at risk register is the magnificent stable block where another multimillion pound regeneration scheme is already underway.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Historic England website
Images: WWPT / Donald Insall Associates
