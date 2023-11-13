News: Licence approved for massive Reytons gig in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
FKP Scorpio UK has seen its licence application conditionally approved that will enable hometown heroes, The Reytons, to play a massive event at Clifton Park in Rotherham town centre next summer.
Rothbiz revealed in September that FKP Scorpio, one of the world’s top ten leading concert promoters, and the promotor for The Reytons tour, had applied to Rotherham Council for a licence for Clifton Park in July 2024.
The licence covers the performance of live music, any playing of recorded music and the sale by retail of alcohol. "Opening hours" cover July 6 and 7 and would be from 3pm until 11:30pm, although activity, including soundchecks, could take place from the Friday afternoon.
Documents submitted as part of the application show that the site would have a capacity of 20,000.
Within two days of going on sale, 10,000 tickets were sold for the gig on July 6.
The licence comes with a number of conditions relating to alcohol sales and security.
Advertisement
Promotors will also need to provide an Event Management Plan (EMP) to the Council and other responsible authorities no less than 12 weeks prior to the event.
A standard practice for large events, the EMP covers aspects around event safety, event management, transport, contingency plans, noise management, adverse weather and risk assessments.
FKP Scorpio is responsible for some Europe's biggest festivals such as Hurricane and Southside aswell as being a tour partner of music giants such as The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. For The Reytons gig in Rotherham, it is working with consultants at SC Productions Ltd who have worked on high profile events such as concerts at Knebworth and Cardiff Castle, Creamfields and Ed Sheeran's stadium tour.
The approval states that: "The event shall not take place until such time that the Premises Licence Holder has received written confirmation from the Licensing Authority that that the EMP is agreed as satisfactory."
The licence was granted without going before any boards or committees at the council, which may mean that no objections were received. Applications like this would usually go to a hearing for consideration of any objections.
Rotherham Council is also due to make a decision this month on a contract for the hire of Clifton Park for the event "from the 1st – 10th July 2024, including set up and de-rig."
The perimeter is shown around the car park, along the tree line on Middle Lane, along a tree-lined avenue towards the musuem, across the field towards the fun park and back along the path opposite the play area. Plans show two customer entrances and exits - one opposite the fun park and one in the field that backs onto Clifton Grove.
Releasing 100% independently, with no label backing, The Reytons secured their first-ever Number 1 album with "What’s Rock And Roll?" at the start of 2023.
The journey began with 350 people at Plug (now Network) in Sheffield, via The Leadmill, O2 Academy, the fruit and veg aisle at Tesco Extra, and Magna in Rotherham (the 4,500 capacity 2022 gig which sold out in ten hours), before reaching the 12,500 capacity Utilita Arena. A recently announced European tour is due to start in April.
The Reytons website
Images: The Reytons / Facebook / Google Maps
Rothbiz revealed in September that FKP Scorpio, one of the world’s top ten leading concert promoters, and the promotor for The Reytons tour, had applied to Rotherham Council for a licence for Clifton Park in July 2024.
The licence covers the performance of live music, any playing of recorded music and the sale by retail of alcohol. "Opening hours" cover July 6 and 7 and would be from 3pm until 11:30pm, although activity, including soundchecks, could take place from the Friday afternoon.
Documents submitted as part of the application show that the site would have a capacity of 20,000.
Within two days of going on sale, 10,000 tickets were sold for the gig on July 6.
The licence comes with a number of conditions relating to alcohol sales and security.
Advertisement
Promotors will also need to provide an Event Management Plan (EMP) to the Council and other responsible authorities no less than 12 weeks prior to the event.
A standard practice for large events, the EMP covers aspects around event safety, event management, transport, contingency plans, noise management, adverse weather and risk assessments.
FKP Scorpio is responsible for some Europe's biggest festivals such as Hurricane and Southside aswell as being a tour partner of music giants such as The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. For The Reytons gig in Rotherham, it is working with consultants at SC Productions Ltd who have worked on high profile events such as concerts at Knebworth and Cardiff Castle, Creamfields and Ed Sheeran's stadium tour.
The approval states that: "The event shall not take place until such time that the Premises Licence Holder has received written confirmation from the Licensing Authority that that the EMP is agreed as satisfactory."
The licence was granted without going before any boards or committees at the council, which may mean that no objections were received. Applications like this would usually go to a hearing for consideration of any objections.
Rotherham Council is also due to make a decision this month on a contract for the hire of Clifton Park for the event "from the 1st – 10th July 2024, including set up and de-rig."
The perimeter is shown around the car park, along the tree line on Middle Lane, along a tree-lined avenue towards the musuem, across the field towards the fun park and back along the path opposite the play area. Plans show two customer entrances and exits - one opposite the fun park and one in the field that backs onto Clifton Grove.
Releasing 100% independently, with no label backing, The Reytons secured their first-ever Number 1 album with "What’s Rock And Roll?" at the start of 2023.
The journey began with 350 people at Plug (now Network) in Sheffield, via The Leadmill, O2 Academy, the fruit and veg aisle at Tesco Extra, and Magna in Rotherham (the 4,500 capacity 2022 gig which sold out in ten hours), before reaching the 12,500 capacity Utilita Arena. A recently announced European tour is due to start in April.
The Reytons website
Images: The Reytons / Facebook / Google Maps
0 comments:
Post a Comment