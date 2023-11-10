News: Rotherham businesses celebrate success
By Tom Austen
Three Rotherham businesses have walked away with top business accolades, as the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards returned to Magna Science Adventure Centre.
Over 550 representatives took part in the glittering event, which took place at Magna and was hosted by BBC Look North presenter Amy Garcia and featured entertainment provided by Barnsley-based composer Catherine Rannus and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Kyle Tomlinson.
The winners on the night saw Enhanced Skin Health secure the title of Excellence in Customer Service, IT Desk (UK) were presented with the Commitment to People Development Award and the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust secured the Business Community Impact Award.
Sponsored by the RNN Group, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s glittering Celebration of Business event showcased the extraordinary efforts made by businesses and individuals – from apprentices taking the first steps in their respective careers to businesses going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to staff development, business growth, sustainability, customer service and much more.
A total of ten Rotherham-based businesses were highly commended during the evening including the YWCA in the charity of the year category, who walked away with a cash prize to support its vital work. The overall title of Business of the Year was presented to Warwick Ward Machinery, which has established itself as one of Europe’s largest suppliers of new and used earthmoving and waste recycling equipment and employs more than 100 people across four sites in the UK.
This year also saw the very first President’s Salute to Business presented. The special accolade, which recognised the important contribution made by individuals and organisations, was presented to the NHS in recognition of its 75 years of service to the people of Barnsley and Rotherham. A special accolade was also awarded to Chamber past president Joada Allen in recognition of her efforts in supporting Barnsley & Rotherham’s business community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as marking 10 years in business.
The awards also recognised the longstanding contributions of several businesses including Davies Turner & Co, which celebrated its 150th anniversary, and H E Barnes, which marked its centenary.
Matthew Stephens, President, of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “This evening was more than a celebration; it was a showcase of the resilience, innovation and collaborative spirit that defines the thriving business landscape of Barnsley and Rotherham. This year, to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the NHS, I felt it was fitting for the business community to recognise the dedication and service provided by our healthcare workers. It is the first time that we have presented a President’s Salute, and I felt it was important for the Chamber to recognise the invaluable work delivered by both the Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.
"We received a high number of entries; the judges were faced with a difficult task, and I would like to congratulate every business that was highly commended and made the shortlist. You should all be very proud of your efforts. The Chamber Business Awards is one of the most important events in the Chamber calendar, and it helps to illustrate not only the strength and diversity of South Yorkshire’s local economy but also how many businesses across the region are going above and beyond the call duty when it comes to building a stronger regional economy.”
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Celebration of Business will return in 2024.
Business of the Year:
Winner:
- Warwick Ward Machinery
Apprentice of the Year:
Winner:
- Harry Walker, Total Training Provision
Highly commended:
- Bartosz Pilarcyk, Fresh Pak Chilled Foods
- Kamran Hussain, Equans
Finalists:
- Tom Goodall, SS Systems Ltd
- Jasmine Harrison, Equans
Business Community Impact
Winner:
- Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust
Highly commended:
- Equans
- Enviro Electronics
Finalists:
- Fareshare Yorkshire
- Make Your Mark
Business Growth:
Winner:
- Warwick Ward
Highly commended:
- SMH Group
- New Design Windows
Finalists:
- Grass Roots Sports Academy
- LensGo Visual Media
Business Person of the Year:
Winner:
- Hayley Koseoglu, iekos
Highly commended:
- Stuart Turner, LensGo Visual Media
- Rob Shaw, Glu Recruit
Finalists:
- Nicky Thomas, The Growth Community
- Jason Mace, Gala Technology
Charity of the Year:
Winner:
- FareShare Yorkshire
Highly commended:
- YWCA Yorkshire
- BIADS
Finalists:
- Barnsley FC Community Trust
- Rotherham United Community Trust
Commitment to People Development:
Winner:
IT Desk (UK)
Highly commended:
- Hine Labels
- Equans
Finalists:
- Taattoo
- Total Training Provision
Excellence in Customer Service:
Winner:
- Enhance Skin Health
Highly commended:
- Raspberry Flamingo Copywriting
- Osborne Technologies
Finalists:
- MCi 4 Service
- IT Desk (UK)
Most Promising New Business:
Winner:
- Gala Education & Marketing
Highly commended:
- Jiggle Recruitment
- Trust Education
Finalists:
- Tiny Rockets
- Coven Barnsley
Sustainability Award:
Winner:
- Andel
Highly commended:
- Cranswick Foods
- Wentworth Woodhouse
Finalists:
- KCM Waste Management
- Professional Energy Purchasing
Salute to Business
Presented in recognition of longstanding support to the local and regional economy:
- Davies Turner & Co. – 150 years
- HE Barnes – 100 years
- Morthyng Group – 35 years
- Jeremy Neal Funeral Directors – 25 years
President’s Salute to Business
NHS (In recognition of 75 years’ service to the communities of Barnsley and Rotherham, presented to:
- Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
Presented in recognition of 10 years in business as well as the outstanding support delivered helping members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber during the Covid-19 Pandemic:
- Joada Allen, Visualised IT
Images: BR Chamber
