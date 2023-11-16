News: Maltby pit housing plans set for approval
By Tom Austen
A planning application is being recommended for approval for 185 houses on the site of the former Maltby Colliery, where underground operations ceased in 2013.
Rothbiz reported last year on an outline application from Hargreaves Land showing a site to the west of the colliery coming forward for new housing.
The 29.5 acre site is currently a mix of green space, including informal allotments and a recreation ground, between Highfield Park, Tickhill Road and the colliery.
The land was allocated for residential use - 150 dwellings - in the Council's local plan. It is close to where Jones Homes are planning to build hundreds of new houses at Grange Lane.
During the application process the applicant has agreed to reduce the overall number of dwellings from 200 to 185. A minimum of 25% of the dwellings will be affordable.
A new vehicular access is proposed directly off Tickhill Road at the southern end of the site. As part of the development, the current 40 mph speed limit on Tickhill Road will be extended to the east of the site access to improve the level of road safety in the vicinity.
Also part of the plans, approximately 100 no. allotment units will be accommodated on a 1.2 ha area of land at the northern end of the site, and the existing public open space, which measures approximately 3 ha (including woodland), to the west of the centre of the site will be retained and enhanced.
Local residents, councillors and the MP have raised issues with the plans, including the impact on local services and highways/traffic.
The planning board at Rotherham Council will meet to discuss the application next week and are being recommended by officers to approve the proposal.
If approved, it would come with a number of conditions around affordable housing, contributions to education and sports provision and a cycle link to nearby Glencairn Close.
Andrew Johnson, head of asset management at Hargreaves Land, said: "If approved our plans will provide an exciting new development, delivering much needed new housing for the local community and vastly improve what is currently a largely neglected area of land."
Hargreaves Land website
Images: Hargreaves Land / Edward Architecture
5 comments:
'The land was allocated for residential use - 150 dwellings - in the Council's local plan'
'A planning application is being recommended for approval for 185 houses'
So basically another new housing development where the developer will cram in as many houses in as possible, with limited off road parking and tiny gardens.
This development will also, inevitably, pile more congestion on Bawtry Road and J1 of the M18 which isn't fit for purpose now (the changes been made there now will make congestion even worse) never mind when the huge warehouse is functioning.
I know we need new housing, but the surrounding infrastructure has to be upgraded for developments of this size and the cost has to be fronted by the developer, not the council tax payer.
Looks like some wildlife habitat being bulldozed there too,of course only people need home's!👎
Pretty sure ,some of the 600000 plus Extra
people per year,now coming to UK every year ,will soon fill any houses built,we can't build our way out of the so called housing crisis,we need to pull up the drawbridge,
Suella has found a kindred spirit
Wait while Labour get in power next year,won't be a green field left,with houses being built for new imported Labour voters.Only have to look how they're giving in to the terrorist supporting Hamas mob,to see what's in store!
Post a Comment