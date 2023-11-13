News: Burnt-out buildings "gone by Summer"





The restaurant at no.7 suffered fire damage in 2005 with the nightclub above suffering a similar fate in 2007. The restaurant at no. 3-5 was also fire damaged in July 2011.



Rotherham Council has recently taken the decision to self-confirm a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) and acquire the properties.



At the same time as working on the CPO, the council also managed successful negotiations with the executors of the late owner’s estate in July 2023. Officers also worked to remove all objections to the CPO and the agreement to acquire the properties negated the need for a Public Inquiry.



Rothbiz understands that the price to acquire the properties is in the region of £250,000.



A report to the council states: "Dialogue is ongoing with the Planning Casework Unit [part of the Government's Department for Communities and Local Government] regarding the removal of the CPO objections and the timescale associated with the Council’s ability to self-confirm the CPO. It is anticipated that this will take place within three months of the transactions completing and the CPO should therefore be confirmed by February 2024.



Advertisement

"Upon acquisition of the site and in anticipation of confirmation of the CPO, demolition of the existing fire damaged structures on site will take place at the earliest opportunity. Depending on the contractor's approach to the demolition, it may be necessary to obtain agreement, in the form of a licence, to access the site from neighbouring property owners. A Procurement Business Case to appoint a demolition contractor has been prepared and surveys have been undertaken.



"It is anticipated that demolition together with necessary party wall works will be completed by Summer 2024. Procurement of a developer is underway and running simultaneously with the demolition programme."



Rothbiz reported on the search for a developer for Corporation Street last month.



Plans were approved in May.



Handing over the land and plugging a viability gap, the Council is seeking to appoint a developer who will lead, finance, manage delivery, and retain ownership of the scheme. Tenders are due to be evaluated in January.



Demolition is timetabled to start in March 2024 and complete in June 2024.



Images: RMBC / AHR The restaurant at no.7 suffered fire damage in 2005 with the nightclub above suffering a similar fate in 2007. The restaurant at no. 3-5 was also fire damaged in July 2011.Rotherham Council has recently taken the decision to self-confirm a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) and acquire the properties.At the same time as working on the CPO, the council also managed successful negotiations with the executors of the late owner’s estate in July 2023. Officers also worked to remove all objections to the CPO and the agreement to acquire the properties negated the need for a Public Inquiry.Rothbiz understands that the price to acquire the properties is in the region of £250,000.A report to the council states: "Dialogue is ongoing with the Planning Casework Unit [part of the Government's Department for Communities and Local Government] regarding the removal of the CPO objections and the timescale associated with the Council’s ability to self-confirm the CPO. It is anticipated that this will take place within three months of the transactions completing and the CPO should therefore be confirmed by February 2024."Upon acquisition of the site and in anticipation of confirmation of the CPO, demolition of the existing fire damaged structures on site will take place at the earliest opportunity. Depending on the contractor's approach to the demolition, it may be necessary to obtain agreement, in the form of a licence, to access the site from neighbouring property owners. A Procurement Business Case to appoint a demolition contractor has been prepared and surveys have been undertaken."It is anticipated that demolition together with necessary party wall works will be completed by Summer 2024. Procurement of a developer is underway and running simultaneously with the demolition programme."Handing over the land and plugging a viability gap, the Council is seeking to appoint a developer who will lead, finance, manage delivery, and retain ownership of the scheme. Tenders are due to be evaluated in January.Demolition is timetabled to start in March 2024 and complete in June 2024.

Almost 20 years since the first fire created an eyesore on a key route into Rotherham town centre, the council now says that it anticipates that the burnt out buildings on Corporation Street will be demolished by Summer 2024.