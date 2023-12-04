News: Rotherham library closure brought forward following discovery of RAAC
By Tom Austen
The Swinton library building in Rotherham has been closed for the foreseeable future after RAAC was discovered following inspections.
A long-awaited £8m regeneration revamp of Swinton includes a new library, but it is not yet complete.
Rotherham Council’s Asset Management Team has been reviewing the authority’s estate to check for the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC). Should RAAC be found, actions are taken to ensure buildings remain safe to residents and staff.
In the case of Swinton Library, RAAC has been identified in the roof and therefore the building has been closed.
In the 1990s, several bodies recognised structural deficiencies in RAAC panels installed up until the mid-1990s. It was recognised that the in-service performance was poor with cracking, excessive displacements and durability all being raised as concerns.
Alternative arrangements have been put in place at the newly renovated Swinton Civic Hall, while the council conducts further surveys to see whether remedial work is appropriate.
A newly refurbished library is planned to be opened early next year at the former customer service centre building as part of a major redevelopment of Swinton town centre. This will mean the demolition of the current library off Station Street, with the area then landscaped.
Building work has already started on affordable new homes, upgraded community buildings and public spaces in Swinton Town Centre.
This includes building 49 new homes, the upgraded and improved Civic Hall, a green and the demolition of the current library. Under these ambitious plans the existing Council Customer Service Centre will house the new library.
“We made the decision to close the site as a precaution last week while further surveys are conducted, and potential mitigations investigated.
“This decision is supported by recent government guidance issued due to concerns where RAAC has been used in schools, prompting similar concerns around other public buildings including libraries. Our approach here is in step with similar approaches taken by other local authorities.”
Images: Google Maps
Images: Google Maps
