News: Rotherham's thirst for micropubs continues
By Tom Austen
New microbars and micropubs have opened in Rotherham, others are planning to expand, and the borough's newest brewery has produced its first beers.
Starting with the likes of the Wath Tap, Something Brew Inn and the Dragon's Tap, the number of smaller locations for alcoholic refreshment continues to grow, just as larger PubCo pubs continue to close - a trend seen across the country.
At Parkgate, The Little Haven is hoping to move to larger premises, five years after opening in a former Post Office on Broad Street. A new premises licence application has been made by the operators of the bar that serves locally sourced real ale, craft beer and ciders, for a vacant unit just over the road.
19 Broad Street was a former angling centre and the licence would allow for live music and the sale of alcohol and late night refreshment.
A change of use planning application for the property has also been submitted. The applicants explain: "Our business has being respectfully run by myself and my partner for five and a half years now but unfortunately the building where we are is in need of a lot of internal and external repairs and the landlord is not willing to fix these issues to the standard that is needed. In the long term its not viable to run my business from here so my proposal is that I would like to move premises.
"We have chosen this location as we know the landlord has done a lot of internal and external work which means I know our business would be safe for another ten to fifteen years its also got more room for my customers to move during jam nights etc."
Advertisement
On nearby Kilnhurst Road, the Rawmarsh Tap, has opened with a focus on food and cocktails, similar to connected business, The Timberyard in Wath.
At Bramley, The Yellow Broom (pictured) has opened this month, taking on a former bridal boutique in the AEON Court development that ironically replaced the Master Brewer pub.
Operated by three friends, the new microbar has two cask and seven keg lines offering independently sourced craft beers along with craft beers from more well established breweries.
At East Herringthorpe, a planning application has been submitted that would enable the change of use of a former fish & chip shop into a microbar on Laudsdale Road, next door to the closed sports and social club.
In Dinnington, it has been a few years in the making but microbrewery, Ticking Clock Brew Co., is making up for lost time with the launch of new and special edition beers.
Launched by Ben Womersley and Jamie Berry, friends with a shared desire to provide great flavoursome beer, Ticking Clock launched its first beer, Swamp Thing, earlier this year. This has been quickly followed by the likes of Night Moves IPA, Ceremony Session IPA, Punch The Clock (a fruity sour) and a Citra IPA called Every Second Counts.
Led by Doncaster's Draughtsman Alehouse, the microbrewery has already managed to get its beers in a number of micropubs.
Little Haven website
Rawmarsh Tap Facebook page
Yellow Broom website
Ticking Clock Brew Co. website
Images: Yellow Broom / Facebook
Starting with the likes of the Wath Tap, Something Brew Inn and the Dragon's Tap, the number of smaller locations for alcoholic refreshment continues to grow, just as larger PubCo pubs continue to close - a trend seen across the country.
At Parkgate, The Little Haven is hoping to move to larger premises, five years after opening in a former Post Office on Broad Street. A new premises licence application has been made by the operators of the bar that serves locally sourced real ale, craft beer and ciders, for a vacant unit just over the road.
19 Broad Street was a former angling centre and the licence would allow for live music and the sale of alcohol and late night refreshment.
A change of use planning application for the property has also been submitted. The applicants explain: "Our business has being respectfully run by myself and my partner for five and a half years now but unfortunately the building where we are is in need of a lot of internal and external repairs and the landlord is not willing to fix these issues to the standard that is needed. In the long term its not viable to run my business from here so my proposal is that I would like to move premises.
"We have chosen this location as we know the landlord has done a lot of internal and external work which means I know our business would be safe for another ten to fifteen years its also got more room for my customers to move during jam nights etc."
Advertisement
On nearby Kilnhurst Road, the Rawmarsh Tap, has opened with a focus on food and cocktails, similar to connected business, The Timberyard in Wath.
At Bramley, The Yellow Broom (pictured) has opened this month, taking on a former bridal boutique in the AEON Court development that ironically replaced the Master Brewer pub.
Operated by three friends, the new microbar has two cask and seven keg lines offering independently sourced craft beers along with craft beers from more well established breweries.
At East Herringthorpe, a planning application has been submitted that would enable the change of use of a former fish & chip shop into a microbar on Laudsdale Road, next door to the closed sports and social club.
In Dinnington, it has been a few years in the making but microbrewery, Ticking Clock Brew Co., is making up for lost time with the launch of new and special edition beers.
Launched by Ben Womersley and Jamie Berry, friends with a shared desire to provide great flavoursome beer, Ticking Clock launched its first beer, Swamp Thing, earlier this year. This has been quickly followed by the likes of Night Moves IPA, Ceremony Session IPA, Punch The Clock (a fruity sour) and a Citra IPA called Every Second Counts.
Led by Doncaster's Draughtsman Alehouse, the microbrewery has already managed to get its beers in a number of micropubs.
Little Haven website
Rawmarsh Tap Facebook page
Yellow Broom website
Ticking Clock Brew Co. website
Images: Yellow Broom / Facebook
0 comments:
Post a Comment