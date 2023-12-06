News: Wickersley pub and bar policy to continue

Rotherham Council's cabinet has approved the continuation of a policy that affects the number of new or varied alcohol licences being granted in the popular Wickersley area of the borough.



A statement of licensing policy was approved in 2020 as the council is responsible for licensing the sale of alcohol, hot food and various events. It included a Cumulative Impact Policy which detailed that an area of Wickersley village would become a Cumulative Impact Zone.



Policies are introduced if the authority considers that the number of licensed premises within a defined area is at such a level that the granting of further licences would be inconsistent with the promotion of the licensing objectives.



The zone covers Wickersley North, Thurcroft and Wickersley South and was introduced to combat "problems surrounding anti-social behaviour, low-level crime, public nuisance including noise and ambulance related alcohol call outs in a mainly residential area."



Following a review, cabinet members met recently to agree that the policy stays in place.



42 of the 47 responses relating to Wickersley were from local residents, all of whom stated that they had experienced noise disturbance and littering / dumping of rubbish in the last 12 months. All but two of the residents that responded indicated that they have experienced vandalism / criminal damage or antisocial behaviour in the last 12 months.



A council report adds: "Five Wickersley based businesses responded to the consultation, all of whom disagreed that the Cumulative Impact Assessment has had a positive impact on their business. However only two of those expressed the view that the Cumulative Impact Assessment has prevented them from carrying out their business activities / interests."



Sam Barstow, Assistant Director, Community Safety & Street Scene, at Rotherham Council said: "In 2020 The council considered that the number and type of premises in the Wickersley area were having a detrimental on the lives of local residents, and particularly on the licence holders to meet the licencing objectives - particularly around crime and disorder and public nuisance.



"We have used the consultation to assess whether the zone in Wickerlsey is still justified, but also to see if any other areas of Rotherham would benefit from a similar zone.



"The review has concluded that the Wickersley zone should be retained but we have not identified any evidence at this stage to justify any zones elsewhere across the borough."



The Council was keen to make clear that the policy does not create a ban on the grant of licenses within Wickersley but an applicant "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."



Since the policy's introduction, FIKA Coffee Lounge successfully secured a licence for the sale by retail of alcohol and over the road, The Garrison restaurant secured planning permission in 2021 to operate as a drinking establishment, despite objections.



In 2022, Rothbiz reported that operators of Seasons restaurant, who are also the owners of The Courtyard next door, wanted to vary its premises licence. Earlier this year, The Yard applied for planning permission so that it can continue to open later.



Images: Google Maps