News: New Rotherham business hub opens at Manvers
By Tom Austen
Micro and start-up businesses will benefit from high-quality serviced spaces following the official opening of Century 2 Business Park at Manvers.
Rotherham Council has invested £5.4million in its 5th business hub, creating 20 new workshops, 16 offices and two laboratories. The neighbouring Century Business Park has supported over 400 businesses since it was set up 22 years ago.
Century 2 will feature a central reception and lettable conference facilities for large meetings and functions. Externally, the site will include car parking, cycle storage and electric car charging points.
A fabric first approach has been taken towards creating a more sustainable building and renewable heating will be incorporated within the office spaces via air source heat pumps.
Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy, Cllr Denise Lelliott said: “Our investment will create more better paid jobs and increase spending in the local economy as a result.”
“We’re building on the existing success story at Manvers by creating a new vibrant workspace where more entrepreneurs and small businesses can get the support they need to grow. These are exciting times for small businesses who can tap into the specialist expertise offered by Rotherham Council.”
The site is located just off the A6195, with links to M1 and A1. It will be managed by the Council’s Rotherham Investment and Development Office (RiDO), which manages similar facilities across the borough.
Sarah Rimmington, a Director at independent travel agency SANS Travel and her three colleagues moved from working at their homes to the Century 2 business hub last month.
Sarah enthused: “Business is absolutely booming. This place is cost effective and provides us with an excellent working environment. We’ve never looked back since moving in – it’s perfect.
“It’s a new building with great facilities, easy to get to and has secure parking. The facilities are fantastic too. There’s a Board Room if we need it, and a shower room if we want to bike or run to work.
“We’re living our dream right now. We’re happy what we’re doing, offering fantastic customer service and bringing customer’s dream holidays to life. We’ve expanded quicker than we thought possible and are just happy to be doing what we do best within our local community.”
Esh’s Operations Manager, Andrew Schofield, said: “This development will provide an important facility for local businesses to operate and grow from therefore we are pleased to celebrate the official opening.
“Throughout our time on site we delivered a number of social value initiatives within the local community, including careers and employability workshops for young people in nearby schools and colleges, site visits for college students, and apprentice training on site. We collaborated with the Better Learners Better Workers programme and RNN Group’s Dearne Valley College to deliver tailored, meaningful engagement within the area.”
The new centre is located near to the original Century Business Centre that opened in 2000 and was originally developed to help local people in the Manvers area of the Dearne Valley to set up their own businesses following the decline of traditional industries.
Images: RiDO
