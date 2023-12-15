News: Jobs boost as manufacturer looks to press ahead with Rotherham expansion
By Tom Austen
Specialist manufacturer, MTL Advanced has submitted a planning application to expand its operations in Rotherham.
If approved, it could lead to 70 new jobs being created.
Part of the WEC Group, the leading contract manufacturing and fabrication specialist already operates a 300,000 sq ft facility at Brinsworth, working with specialist metal to supply sectors such as defence and rail.
The latest plans involve an under used area at MTL's Grange Lane site, which was previously home to Exel Logistics, and the erection of a new manufacturing facility with ancilliary offices as an expansion of the existing business.
The intended use for the 73,700 sq ft industrial unit is to house a new manufacturing line for fabrication of steel products for the construction industry.
Plans, drawn up by agents at Stainton Planning, state: "Due to the continued success of this resilient and innovative business, and to ensure they can stay, and expand, in Brinsworth, MTL now urgently require additional space for the manufacture of steel for construction industry plant.
"As well as delivering new jobs, this development will secure the future of this business on this site in Rotherham, and remove any potential need for the business to move out of the area.
"The proposed industrial building would deliver significant economic and social benefits by allowing this existing established and thriving business to stay in their current location, enabling them to expand and deliver at least 70 new jobs."
Rotherham Council has asked for an updated transport statement regarding staff arriving and leaving at busy periods given that public transport is poor.
The expansion marks a remarkable turnaround for the company. Having relocated from Darnall, Sheffield in 2010, just four yers later MTL went into administration, downed by problems with a £25m overseas defence contract. Saved by the Darwen-based WEC Group, the new company has continue to grow since 2015, picking up large scale contracts on the way.
MTL introduced an apprenticeship scheme in 2015, after opening an in-house engineering academy. Over 60 apprentices have now come through MTL’s apprenticeship scheme.
MTL Advanced website
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
Horrible Company, screws its suppliers time and again. Fixed price contracts are always ripped up when it comes to paying.
Post a Comment