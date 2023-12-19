News: Concept plans for town centre regeneration
By Tom Austen
Plans are moving ahead for the £20m of government funding being used to deliver two projects in the town centres of Dinnington and Wath, both in the Rotherham borough.
The £11m scheme at Dinnington aims to address blight in the town centre and boost the local economy. The funding will facilitate clearance of the burnt out and derelict buildings on the hight street and pave the way for a new attractive town square, with purpose built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
Improvements to the outdoor market will contribute to a more attractive environment and give it pride of place on the high street. This will potentially be a pack-away provision, that allows for the space to be used for events and general use on non-market days.
The redevelopment will include high-quality public realm investment and soft landscaping to create a healthy and sustainable town centre. Redesigned pedestrian routes will create safer and more accessible links between the bus station, car parks and the high street.
Physical works are expected to commence autumn 2024 with an aim for the project to be completed by spring 2026.
Early concept plans show the property that would need to be acquired in order to create a "purpose-built town square with specialist retail and food and beverage spaces which will spill out to create a vibrant café culture destination."
Advertisement
£8.9m of Government funding is being used to deliver a development scheme in Wath town centre.
The initial bid involved the existing library being demolished and replaced with "a mixed-use building with a greater offer."
Early concept plans show space for a main library, chiildren's library and maker's space on the first floor with a cafe, meeting and conference space and a "community bank" on the ground floor.
Rothbiz reported in September that Wath was in line for a Banking Hub. Owned by Cash Access UK, funded by the banks, and run by the Post Office, they're a way of bringing back banking to the people and areas that need it. Wath has been without face-to-face banking for six years.
Led by Rotherham Council, planning applications are being prepared for both schemes.
Images: RMBC
The £11m scheme at Dinnington aims to address blight in the town centre and boost the local economy. The funding will facilitate clearance of the burnt out and derelict buildings on the hight street and pave the way for a new attractive town square, with purpose built commercial units to diversify the local offer.
Improvements to the outdoor market will contribute to a more attractive environment and give it pride of place on the high street. This will potentially be a pack-away provision, that allows for the space to be used for events and general use on non-market days.
The redevelopment will include high-quality public realm investment and soft landscaping to create a healthy and sustainable town centre. Redesigned pedestrian routes will create safer and more accessible links between the bus station, car parks and the high street.
Physical works are expected to commence autumn 2024 with an aim for the project to be completed by spring 2026.
Early concept plans show the property that would need to be acquired in order to create a "purpose-built town square with specialist retail and food and beverage spaces which will spill out to create a vibrant café culture destination."
Advertisement
£8.9m of Government funding is being used to deliver a development scheme in Wath town centre.
The initial bid involved the existing library being demolished and replaced with "a mixed-use building with a greater offer."
Early concept plans show space for a main library, chiildren's library and maker's space on the first floor with a cafe, meeting and conference space and a "community bank" on the ground floor.
Rothbiz reported in September that Wath was in line for a Banking Hub. Owned by Cash Access UK, funded by the banks, and run by the Post Office, they're a way of bringing back banking to the people and areas that need it. Wath has been without face-to-face banking for six years.
Led by Rotherham Council, planning applications are being prepared for both schemes.
Images: RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment