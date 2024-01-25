News: Training firm gains approval for new Rotherham centre
By Tom Austen
JTL, one of the leading apprenticeship providers in England and Wales, has secured planning permission for a new operation in Rotherham.
Established since 1990, the not-for-profit Kent-based charity offers advanced apprenticeships in electrical installation, engineering maintenance, mechanical engineering services comprising plumbing, gas alongside heating and ventilating. They serve approximately 8,000 apprentices and 3,800 employers in six regions across England and Wales, providing opportunities via its own estate of 14 training centres and 80 partner organisations.
The firm has now secured approval to convert the former Morphy Richards offices at Adwick Park in Manvers into a vocational educational training centre.
Currently vacant, the 16,469 sq ft unit with 82 car parking spaces was offered with CBRE and Crosthwaite Commercial for sale / to let at £1.1m / £8.50 Per sq ft.
Plans show that the ground floor would facilitate two workshops and six classrooms with other ancillary facilities. It is anticipated that this space would provide for eight staff in a combination of tutors and technicians that would teach a maximum of 70 pupils.
The first floor would be retained as office space and would house 40 full time members of staff.
The plans, drawn up by agents from NTP, explain: "The proposals will bring the entire building back into use whilst the application only relates to the ground floor, the intended use of the first floor is as office space as both a mix of both refurbished office space for commercial let and JTL staff use as part of their regional operations and as such provides the opportunity to also bring the first floor back into employment use.
"The Ground floor will be used to provide vocational training for 16 to 25 year olds seeking to expand their education and skillset, and thereby providing a wider offering of trained and employable staff in the area for local business.
"We consider the location adjacent the Dearne Valley College enhances the education and employment offering in this area of Rotherham and is thereby of substantial benefit to the Borough as a whole."
JTL are presently having to use a temporary centre in Tankersley having had to move out of Doncaster where JTL was hiring rooms for training. A move to Wath upon Dearne for the training centre and staff base is seen as a positive move for all.
