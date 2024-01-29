News: Parseq kicks off 2024 with double appointment
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based business services and IT provider Parseq has expanded its senior leadership and account management teams with two new hires.
Keith Wright has been appointed as Group Operations Director, bringing with him 35 years of operational experience in document management and business process outsourcing (BPO).
He joins from business services provider Paragon Customer Communications, where he was Director of Operations. At Parseq, he will oversee the day-to-day delivery of Parseq’s full range of digital back office, finance and accounting, payment, secure print and warehousing and e-fulfilment services across its five UK offices and its sites in Bulgaria.
Meanwhile, Emma Fulker joins Parseq as a Senior Account Director, bringing 25 years’ experience in account and relationship management from global business services provider Communisis.
In her new role, she will be responsible for leading several key accounts and overseeing secure print solutions across Parseq’s client portfolio. Keith and Emma’s appointments follow recent business and team growth for Parseq.
In January 2023, the company acquired secure print and payment solutions specialist TALL Group and merged with Column Software Solutions, an IT services specialist. This strategic move positioned Parseq as one of the UK's largest independent providers of business services and IT solutions and expanded its service offering.
Subsequently, Parseq significantly expanded its sales team in July 2023, appointing new directors to help build on this momentum.
Keith Wright, Group Operations Director, Parseq said: "Parseq stood out to me as not only a solid service provider with an enviable reputation in its key markets, but crucially as a people-focused business.
“It is committed to building lasting partnerships with its clients, and prides itself on championing its employees’ development – something that shines through in the commitment, skill and experience of its team and the results it delivers.
“This is a particularly exciting time to be joining the business, and I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to bear in helping deliver even more flexible, scaleable and technology-driven solutions that anticipate and meet clients’ ever-evolving needs.”
Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO, Parseq said: “After more than doubling in size last year, we have an ambitious strategy to leverage our broader product range, and deeper pools of insight to add new value to our clients.
“We're excited to have Keith and Emma join us on this journey. Their experience and expertise will be incredibly valuable as we look ahead to 2024 and our next stage of growth.”
Parseq, headquartered in Hellaby, is one of the largest independent business services and IT providers in the UK, with a global client base spanning FTSE 100 financial services companies, major utility providers, leading telecoms operators, manufacturers and local authorities.
Every year, it processes £36 billion of payments, digitises 70 million documents, prints 117 million secure documents and has delivered over 220 IT implementation projects globally.
Parseq website
Images: Parseq
Parseq website
Images: Parseq
