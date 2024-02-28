News: Rotherham is one of the UK's greenest places to live
By Tom Austen
An analysis of which UK towns and cities have the best access to green space has placed Rotherham right near the top.
There is the perception of the borough as still being an old industrial town but 70% of Rotherham is open countryside.
Eurocell, a manufacturer, distributor, and recycler of building products, has been looking at the issue of housing and the access to private gardens, local parks or national parks, and ranked towns and cities in the UK.
Rotherham is fourth in the rankings.
Eurocell looked at data including the number of homes in each area with a private garden, the average square footage of that garden, as well as the average distance to public green space and the percentage of homes on the market that are currently listed as having a private garden.
Nearby towns, Chesterfield and Mansfield, ranked first and second with Barnsley at nine.
Advertisement
In Rotherham, 95% of homes and flats have private outdoor space, the joint highest precentage in the report. With numerous parks in the borough, from Clifton Park in the town centre to the transformed former coalfield sites at Rother Valley and Manvers, the data showed that the average distance to the nearest park, public garden or playing field was 319.23 metres.
Beth Boulton, marketing director at Eurocell, said: “Outdoor space is hugely important for our health and well-being - it breathes life into a home and helps us to de-stress when we need to.
“Outdoor space has become a much bigger priority for homebuyers since the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started working from home for the first time. Since then, working from home has become much more of a norm for millions of people. The daily commute is no longer a good source of fresh air!
“We’ve seen a big spike in the number of people choosing to expand their home by utilising their outdoor space, such as with the introduction of using garden rooms as a home office. In most cases, planning permission isn’t necessary, so they’re a great solution for both adding more space to your home, but also potentially more value when you come to sell the property.”
Eurocell website
Images: Sheffield Cable Water Ski
There is the perception of the borough as still being an old industrial town but 70% of Rotherham is open countryside.
Eurocell, a manufacturer, distributor, and recycler of building products, has been looking at the issue of housing and the access to private gardens, local parks or national parks, and ranked towns and cities in the UK.
Rotherham is fourth in the rankings.
Eurocell looked at data including the number of homes in each area with a private garden, the average square footage of that garden, as well as the average distance to public green space and the percentage of homes on the market that are currently listed as having a private garden.
Nearby towns, Chesterfield and Mansfield, ranked first and second with Barnsley at nine.
Advertisement
In Rotherham, 95% of homes and flats have private outdoor space, the joint highest precentage in the report. With numerous parks in the borough, from Clifton Park in the town centre to the transformed former coalfield sites at Rother Valley and Manvers, the data showed that the average distance to the nearest park, public garden or playing field was 319.23 metres.
Beth Boulton, marketing director at Eurocell, said: “Outdoor space is hugely important for our health and well-being - it breathes life into a home and helps us to de-stress when we need to.
“Outdoor space has become a much bigger priority for homebuyers since the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started working from home for the first time. Since then, working from home has become much more of a norm for millions of people. The daily commute is no longer a good source of fresh air!
“We’ve seen a big spike in the number of people choosing to expand their home by utilising their outdoor space, such as with the introduction of using garden rooms as a home office. In most cases, planning permission isn’t necessary, so they’re a great solution for both adding more space to your home, but also potentially more value when you come to sell the property.”
Eurocell website
Images: Sheffield Cable Water Ski
1 comments:
Sod the greenery. Get it covered in some lovely high rises.
Post a Comment