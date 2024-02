News: Residential conversion planned for more Rotherham town centre properties

Images: Google Maps

Seperate change of use planning applications have been submitted to enable the conversion of commercial properties and use the upper floors for residential.On Effingham Street, one of the prime shopping streets in Rotherham town centre, an application has been submitted by the owners of the vacant former jewellers.24-26 Effingham Street, previously occupied by H Samuel until it closed during COVID-19 lockdown, sold for £150,000 when it went up for auction with Barnard Marcus in 2022.Now new owners want to convert the vacant upper floors to four flats - one, 1 bed flat, one, 2 bed flat and two studios. The ground floor would remain as commercial use.The council's environmental health team has already asked the applicant, Mr Yousaf, to carry out a noise impact assessment "to assess the potential impact of noise from general town centre footfall and fixed plant to nearby buildings and noise transmission between retail and residential units."Across town, on the corner of Corporation Street and Upper Millgate, a prominent building is in line for conversion.Starting life as a restaurant before becoming a nightclub - known to many as Crestas, Precint or Diamonds - applicant, AKM Holding LTD, is applying for a change of use to use the space as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with nine bedrooms.Opposite the new £47m Forge Island development, Rothbiz reported last year that planning permission was sought to enable Favorite Chicken to open as a hot food takeaway in the empty ground floor unit.The takeaway application has been granted but opening hours were resrticted and an extraction system secured through planning conditions.Large housing developments in the town centre are being led by Rotherham Council, including replacing the burnt-out buildings on Corporation Street with a £6m scheme.Other private sector led schemes include the approved plans to convert the upper floors at 5 - 9 All Saints Square and at 36 Bridgegate - Ashwoods Furniture - which is yet to be determined.