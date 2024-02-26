News: Residential conversion planned for more Rotherham town centre properties
By Tom Austen
Private sector owners continue to agree with the Rotherham town centre masterplan, which confirmed the need for more housing.
Seperate change of use planning applications have been submitted to enable the conversion of commercial properties and use the upper floors for residential.
On Effingham Street, one of the prime shopping streets in Rotherham town centre, an application has been submitted by the owners of the vacant former jewellers.
24-26 Effingham Street, previously occupied by H Samuel until it closed during COVID-19 lockdown, sold for £150,000 when it went up for auction with Barnard Marcus in 2022.
Now new owners want to convert the vacant upper floors to four flats - one, 1 bed flat, one, 2 bed flat and two studios. The ground floor would remain as commercial use.
The council's environmental health team has already asked the applicant, Mr Yousaf, to carry out a noise impact assessment "to assess the potential impact of noise from general town centre footfall and fixed plant to nearby buildings and noise transmission between retail and residential units."
Advertisement
Across town, on the corner of Corporation Street and Upper Millgate, a prominent building is in line for conversion.
Starting life as a restaurant before becoming a nightclub - known to many as Crestas, Precint or Diamonds - applicant, AKM Holding LTD, is applying for a change of use to use the space as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with nine bedrooms.
Opposite the new £47m Forge Island development, Rothbiz reported last year that planning permission was sought to enable Favorite Chicken to open as a hot food takeaway in the empty ground floor unit.
The takeaway application has been granted but opening hours were resrticted and an extraction system secured through planning conditions.
Large housing developments in the town centre are being led by Rotherham Council, including replacing the burnt-out buildings on Corporation Street with a £6m scheme.
Other private sector led schemes include the approved plans to convert the upper floors at 5 - 9 All Saints Square and at 36 Bridgegate - Ashwoods Furniture - which is yet to be determined.
Images: Google Maps
Seperate change of use planning applications have been submitted to enable the conversion of commercial properties and use the upper floors for residential.
On Effingham Street, one of the prime shopping streets in Rotherham town centre, an application has been submitted by the owners of the vacant former jewellers.
24-26 Effingham Street, previously occupied by H Samuel until it closed during COVID-19 lockdown, sold for £150,000 when it went up for auction with Barnard Marcus in 2022.
Now new owners want to convert the vacant upper floors to four flats - one, 1 bed flat, one, 2 bed flat and two studios. The ground floor would remain as commercial use.
The council's environmental health team has already asked the applicant, Mr Yousaf, to carry out a noise impact assessment "to assess the potential impact of noise from general town centre footfall and fixed plant to nearby buildings and noise transmission between retail and residential units."
Advertisement
Across town, on the corner of Corporation Street and Upper Millgate, a prominent building is in line for conversion.
Starting life as a restaurant before becoming a nightclub - known to many as Crestas, Precint or Diamonds - applicant, AKM Holding LTD, is applying for a change of use to use the space as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with nine bedrooms.
Opposite the new £47m Forge Island development, Rothbiz reported last year that planning permission was sought to enable Favorite Chicken to open as a hot food takeaway in the empty ground floor unit.
The takeaway application has been granted but opening hours were resrticted and an extraction system secured through planning conditions.
Large housing developments in the town centre are being led by Rotherham Council, including replacing the burnt-out buildings on Corporation Street with a £6m scheme.
Other private sector led schemes include the approved plans to convert the upper floors at 5 - 9 All Saints Square and at 36 Bridgegate - Ashwoods Furniture - which is yet to be determined.
Images: Google Maps
3 comments:
And the burnt out buildings still stand😂
The House in Multiple Occupation above the old H Samuel building sounds as though it is going to be a hostel of some kind.
It's a bit late for the planning permission on H Samuel. The owners have been busy developing that building for weeks! If this has been done illegally, then I hope RMBC has the gumption to take steps to resolve it (before the work started...)
As for the one on that used to be Diamonds etc. That was last seen being used as a cannabis farm and has been largely empty for quite a long time. It will be interesting to see what RMBC thinks about the HMO right next door to its flagship regeneration project.
Post a Comment