News: 60mph speed limit trial complete on M1 through Rotherham
By Tom Austen
A trial of 60mph speed limits on the M1 in Rotherham to address air quality has been completed.
Rothbiz reported in 2020 that Highways England (now National Highways) was introducing the speed limits as action needed to be taken to reduce emissions and improve air quality.
The limits were made operational 24 hours a day instead of during peak times as they were previously when the M1 all-lane running became operational in the region and open to traffic in 2017. The section was designated as Britain's first ever Air Quality "Speed Limit" based motorway.
The move followed on from 2014, when the then Transport Secretary put the brakes on the agency's plans to implement a maximum mandatory 60mph speed limit in the area.
The expectation for the trials was a reduction in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) when traffic is reduced from 70 to 60mph but Covid 19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 and the reduced traffic flows impacted traffic and emissions levels, and National Highways' ability to collect monitoring data.
Monitoring contined after COVID and now the government-owned company charged with operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A roads in England, say that the speed limit trial between M1 junctions 34 to 33 at Rotherham is complete, "after evidence showed that air quality at these locations has improved."
Initial findings showed that managing speed at 60mph has the most significant impact, reducing emissions on average by 17%, and that the impact on journey times is considered minimal due to the section of the motorway being less than 4.5 miles.
South Yorkshire was identified as a location where NO2 levels exceeded the legal limit annual mean limit level of 40 µg/m³.
Last year the government confirmed that plans for new smart motorways would be cancelled in recognition of the "lack of public confidence felt by drivers and cost pressures." The government and National Highways also said that it would continue to invest £900m in further safety improvements on existing smart motorways.
An emergency area retrofit continues to double the number of emergency areas on the M1 between junction 32 at Thurcroft and junction 35A at Stocksbridge, with 12 new emergency areas being added to the existing eight.
As work is expected to be complete by winter 2024, drivers will have to wait for the return of 70mph limits in the area as the left-hand lane remains closed throughout construction to allow engineers to carry out the upgrade safely. For lanes two, three and four, they remain open with a 50mph speed limit in place.
In December, National Highways confirmed that the stretch of the M1 between junctions 28 to 31 would gain additional emergency areas but no start date for work was given.
National Highways website
Images: National Highways
